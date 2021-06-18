Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Yasodhara and the Buddha



by

Vanessa R. Sasson



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Indian title: Yasodhara

Indian subtitle: A Novel about the Buddha's Wife

US/UK title: Yasodhara and the Buddha

With a Preface by Wendy Doniger

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : a welcome variation on the Buddha-story, quite well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer TLS . 18/6/2021 Natasha Heller

From the Reviews :

"From the point of view of a woman who is sidelined in many accounts, Sasson offers an alternative version of the Buddha's early life and renunciation. Retellings such as this can destabilize or demystify a beloved narrative, but they can also give it new life, and that is what Sasson achieves here. (...) Sasson has done her research -- she is a professor of religious studies specializing in Buddhism -- and the choices she makes are detailed in notes appended to the main narrative. I found it helpful to turn to these when I came across a detail that surprised me (.....) Sasson's Yasodhara and the Buddha explores the emotional dimensions to the story of the Buddha while also making new connections in familiar material." - Natasha Heller, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Yasodhara and the Buddha (originally published simply as Yasodhara) tells a familiar story -- that of the Buddha. As author Vanessa R. Sasson notes, beyond the basic facts and outline there is no definitive account of his life; indeed, there are countless variations on it, and: "The skeleton of the story remains, but the details vary, the emphasis redirects". With this novel she works to expand the story by shifting the focus: the central figure -- and narrator -- is not the Buddha but rather Yasodhara, who became his wife. As Sasson notes, Yasodhara: "is a key player during a few moments in the Buddha's life, but otherwise, we know little about her". Given the limited historical record and documentation, Sasson chose to write a work of fiction -- based on the available information, about Yasodhara and (roughly) those times, but taking that only as a starting point, filling in the (gaping) blanks of the life-story with her own imagination.

Sasson insists that Yasodhara and the Buddha should not be considered historical fiction -- not least because of, for example, the supernatural elements she includes in the story --; her preferred term is 'hagiographical fiction' -- one that can equally be applied to many earlier Buddha-accounts.

As she explains in her Introductory Note:

This book is my attempt at recreating a hagiography, inspired by hagiographies that belong to an earlier time.

Rituals ebb and flow, and many of the early rites are surely lost to us now. This means (at least in the context of a novel) that there is space to imagine where facts fail.

If this book is an exercise in hagiographical writing, then part of the experience is (consciously or unconsciously) about weaving together old stories with modern yarn. Storytelling is, moreover, nothing if not a little spontaneous. The prince has, therefore, become slightly King Arthur-esque here. And that is just how stories go.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 July 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Bloomsbury publicity page

Excerpt

See Index of Canadian literature

See Index of books dealing with Religion

See Index of Indian literature

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Canadian author Vanessa R. Sasson teaches at Marianopolis College.

- Return to top of the page -