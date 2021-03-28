|
Adorable
B+ : creative take on life and death
Adorable explores life and death, often at their most elemental.
There is a coherence to the work as a whole, but Hede takes a number of different approaches in it.
The first and last of the four parts are similarly focused on B and Q, the couple who are the parents of young child Æ; the first part, 'A Heart-Shaped Bum', is largely realistic in its scenes and episodes, but the concluding part, 'Friday Night', is a more fanciful vision, of entering an underworld.
The second part is essentially a single description: 'A Room in B's Brain is Arranged for the Dead', covering less than two pages -- while the third is, as its title suggests, a 'Death Essay', a first-person piece, the narrator reflecting, in eight 'calls', on the death of her father.
A long yellow trail of snot dangles from a porcelain nose, swings into her mouth like an acrobat, elegantly it's slurped in, swallowed.The presentation here is almost choppy, sentences with breaks between them -- sometimes the sentences so short the narrative becomes like a progressing list:
When it comes to Æ, the slightest transformation comes with a sense of relief.If the first part revels in burgeoning life, the middle two are focused on death. In the third part, a first-person narrator emerges -- B, presumably -- and the narrative is more straightforward, a person dealing with the death of their father.
The second section is titled: 'A Room in B's Brain is Arranged for the Dead', and this sets some of the stage for what follows, a way for B/the narrator to come to terms with the fact of death by imagining a space -- that room in B's brain -- for the dead, and for dealing with death.
The reflections and descriptions in the third section are both more personal and general. The narrator admits:
Death is banal. I don't know if I can write anything about death at all. I don't have anything to say that hasn't already been said. And I don't know anything about death. Writing anything about death makes me feel really thick; postulating; cloddish.And yet she also finds:
Death is actually like a glowing match for the text, the writing process a glowing match for the warm finger on the ice-cold hand, the dead beard on the living egg.She sees:
In death there's still a body, still a gender, still a story. And in death there can be a kind of power: what's been finished can make you feel something monumental.Her focus is not so much on the dead individual here, but on the larger theme of death, and how to capture and deal with it, how to possibly wrap one's mind around it. Any approach just reïnforces the uncertainty surrounding in it, unloosening a veritable cascade of questions:
I imagine a world made of signs: of unofficial , imperceptible forms of language. But what does that mean for my own attempt to understand death ?The final section in a way brings together what has come before, B and Q exploring a fantastical other-world:
Where should we go ? Q asks.It neatly brings together the work, not with clear-cut answers but in its acknowledgement of the complexity of life and death and all their connections. If anything, it's the idea that there can be no certainty of understanding that wins out, the child's words offering comfort in the notion that:
Existence might be something completely different, Mummy, Æ says.Adorable is a lovely, creative take on both life and death -- strikingly and effectively earthy, but also beautiful in its spun-out fantasies. It impresses particularly in its descriptions of young(est) childhood (and parenthood). The presentation is not straightforward, but there is a coherence to the whole, and certainly sufficient story, too, making for an engaging and stimulating work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 July 2021
Danish author Ida Marie Hede was born in 1980.
