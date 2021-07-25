

The Illustrious House of Ramires



by

José Maria de Eça de Queirós



Portuguese title: A Ilustre Casa de Ramires

Translated by Margaret Jull Costa

Previously translated by Ann Stevens (1968)

B+ : a sly piece of work, and an enjoyably rambling entertainment

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde diplo. . 9/1999 François Bouchardeau The NY Rev. of Books . 31/5/2017 James Guida The NY Times Book Rev.* . 25/5/1969 Alexander Coleman The Observer* . 17/1/1993 Jonathan Keates Sunday Times* . 12/5/1968 Julian Symons Le Temps . 12/6/1999 Isabelle Rüf The Times* . 11/5/1968 David Gallagher TLS . 6/10/2017 M.M.Lisboa

[* review of a different translation]

From the Reviews :

"Un premier niveau de lecture nous montre ainsi un homme incapable d’appliquer dans sa propre vie les qualités morales qu’il célèbre par écrit. Cependant, on comprend vite que l’ironie de l’auteur ne s’arrête pas là. C’est bien d’une critique mordante -- mais toujours souriante et pleine d’élégance -- de la société portugaise qu’il s’agit ; et même, au-delà de l’époque et du cadre géographique, on reconnaîtra bien des travers qui furent, et parfois sont encore, ceux des sociétés modernes qui ont produit L’Homme sans qualités de Musil." - François Bouchardeau, Le Monde diplomatique





de Musil." - "(T)the novel is structured around a bold narrative conceit. As the story proceeds, Gonçalo not only manages to convince himself that he is on a path that would impress his storied forebears, but, echoing Don Quixote, more or less dreams his way into their twelfth-century world" - James Guida, The New York Review of Books





"The triumph of this entrancing work, irradiated by its author's indulgent humanity, derives from the truth that almost nothing happens in it. The novel is a sustained essay in comic symbolism and multifaceted allegory, Eça's most individual achievement, culminating in yet another of those story-endings in which he has no rival, where Goncalo's friends, walking down a moonlit country road, perceive their magnificently preposterous hero as an emblem of Portugal itself. Flaubert, painfully chipping at the rockface of perfection, would have killed for anything as good as this." - Jonathan Keates, The Observer





"The material might be called documentary, but the manner is never solemn. The style is urbane, graceful, flecked constantly with humour and benevolent irony. (...) Rhetorical, absurd, cowardly, yet also impulsively generous and kind, a self-seeker who is also the easiest of gulls, he emerges as a memorable mixture of Don Quixote and Captain Bobadil." - Julian Symons, Sunday Times





"C'est là qu'intervient l'audace du narrateur, qui entremêle finement les tentatives épiques de son héros et la description réaliste d'un été dans la campagne portugaise. Les bribes du roman médiéval insérées dans le récit sont à la fois un joli pastiche des chroniques de chevalerie et un bel exercice de style. Les hauts faits qu'évoque Gonçalo mettent en évidence, par contraste, la bassesse de ses propres sentiments: il trahit sa parole sans vergogne, fuit devant le danger, choisit d'ignorer l'adultère que sa sœur chérie commet sous ses yeux avec son ennemi politique et n'hésite jamais à retourner sa jolie veste de nobliau." - Isabelle Rüf, Le Temps





"Although his attitude was ostensibly a conservative one, Queiroz's irony is so unsparing and suggestive that the monstrosity of the assumptions behind Gonçalo Ramires's life is never in doubt." - David Gallagher, The Times





"The Illustrious House of Ramires, his penultimate novel, was published in 1900 and makes up in national iconoclasm what it perhaps lacks in the audacity of the sexual and anti-clerical mores that marked his earlier works (.....) A vainglorious streak in Portuguese life is satirized as humbler contemporary realities are depicted against the background of former glories. In particular, the farcical monetary and rabble-rousing misadventures of Gonçalo, who, in the words of one of his friends, resembles Portugal itself, stand in painful contrast to his more sensible medieval forebears in pre-imperial Portugal." - M.M.Lisboa, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The Illustrious House of Ramires centers around young Gonçalo Mendes Ramires -- "Portugal's most authentic nobleman, a scion of its oldest family". He lives in the hamlet of Santa Ireneia, in 'the Tower' -- the family residence that is: "older even than Portugal itself" --, a young nobleman who had an undistinguished university career and now has vague hopes and ambitions of some sort of a political career, perhaps eventually as a member of parliament. For now, at the start of the novel, he at least has another project to occupy himself with: he's writing an historical novel -- novella, really -- 'The Tower of Don Ramires', to be published in the first issue of a new journal founded by a friend of his.

With Gonçalo, the Ramires-family has reached pretty much the end of its line. He has a sister, Graça -- Gracinha -- who is married, to a José Barrolo, but Gonçalo claims not to be the marrying kind and doesn't expect he'll ever have off-spring. There's not much of a family fortune left, either, though Gonçalo does live in reasonable comfort -- and is always on the lookout for ways to get at more money; among the minor bits of drama in the novel early on is his promising to lease some of his land to one person, butt then accepting a better offer from another.

Gonçalo is a rather comic figure -- though he is no fool, and also, while generally acting out of self-interest, shows a surprising streak of decency. As one person sums his character up in the end, there are -- among other things --:

His impulses and sudden enthusiasms, which immediately vanish like so much smoke, combined with great determination and real grit when he sticks to an idea. His generosity, his thoughtlessness, his chaotic business dealings, his truly honourable feelings, his scruples, which can seem almost childish. His imagination, which leads him to exaggerate to the point of lying, and yet, at the same time, his practicality and realism. His intellect, his quickwittedness. His constant hope that some miracle will happen, like the famous miracle of Ourique, which will solve all his problems. His vanity, the pleasure he takes in cutting an elegant figure, and his enormous simplicity and sincerity, which means he will gladly help a beggar in the street.

Because his soul, thank God, was not a cowardly one ! No, it was his body, his treacherous body, which startled and alarmed, fled, ran off, dragging with it his soul, which, inside, was bellowing with rage.

I do have an idea actually, something I've been thinking about for a while now. Perhaps I got the idea from an English novel I'm reading. King Solomon's Mines. It's really interesting. I can recommend it. Yes, I'm considering going off to Africa.

'Put it all together, the good and the bad, and do you know who he reminds me of ?'

'Who ?'

'Portugal.'

We need a boy-child. And without one -- since I am never going to marry, because I'm simply not the type -- well that will be the end of both our families, the Barrolos and the Ramires. The extinction of the Barrolos would do the world a favour, frankly, but once the Ramires are finished, Portugal will be finished too.

I have no talent for it, cousin. Marriage is a very delicate art that requires vocation and a very particular genius. The Fates did not endow me with that genius. And were I to embark on such an enterprise, I would certainly run it into the ground.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 July 2021

About the Author :

Portuguese author José Maria de Eça de Queirós lived 1845 to 1900.

