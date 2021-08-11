the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
11 August 2021
Pushkin House Book Prize shortlist | Giwi Margwelaschwili archive | The Literary Saloon at 19
11 August 2021
Pushkin House Book Prize shortlist
They've announced the six-title-strong shortlist for this year's Pushkin House Book Prize, a £10,000 prize for the: "best non-fiction writing on Russia".
I haven't seen any of these, but it looks like an interesting selection.
The winner will be announced in late October.
Giwi Margwelaschwili archive
The German Literature Archive has announced the acquisition the archive of German-Georgian author Giwi Margwelaschwili, who died last year at the age of 92.
Only one of his works is under review at the complete review -- Officer Pembry -- but I will definitely be getting to more; Verbrecher Verlag has brought out many of them, with another due out in a few weeks.
Disappointingly, none of his work seems to be available in English yet.
See also his official site.
The Literary Saloon at 19
The complete review went online in the spring of 1999, but this Literary Saloon weblog was only added a few years later, the first post going up on 11 August 2002, exactly nineteen years ago.
Glad to see you're still checking in, and I hope you continue to find information that's of use and interest here !
