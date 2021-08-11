the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 August 2021

11 August: Pushkin House Book Prize shortlist | Giwi Margwelaschwili archive | The Literary Saloon at 19


11 August 2021 - Wednesday

Pushkin House Book Prize shortlist | Giwi Margwelaschwili archive
The Literary Saloon at 19

       Pushkin House Book Prize shortlist

       They've announced the six-title-strong shortlist for this year's Pushkin House Book Prize, a £10,000 prize for the: "best non-fiction writing on Russia".
       I haven't seen any of these, but it looks like an interesting selection.
       The winner will be announced in late October.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Giwi Margwelaschwili archive

       The German Literature Archive has announced the acquisition the archive of German-Georgian author Giwi Margwelaschwili, who died last year at the age of 92.
       Only one of his works is under review at the complete review -- Officer Pembry -- but I will definitely be getting to more; Verbrecher Verlag has brought out many of them, with another due out in a few weeks. Disappointingly, none of his work seems to be available in English yet.
       See also his official site.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Literary Saloon at 19

       The complete review went online in the spring of 1999, but this Literary Saloon weblog was only added a few years later, the first post going up on 11 August 2002, exactly nineteen years ago.
       Glad to see you're still checking in, and I hope you continue to find information that's of use and interest here !

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


