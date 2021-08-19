|
An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg
Our Assessment:
B : an intriguing smattering of a work
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg is just that, presenting ten short pieces -- reminiscences, of sorts, basically -- attributed to a fictional Austrian author, the "sullen poet" Matthias Stimmberg (1901-1979), bookended by two pieces signed by Alain-Paul Mallard -- the opening one, 'Twenty-Five Years Later', not part of the original work but rather a brief reflection on the work's "stubborn endurance" written for the publication of this translation into English.
I suppose they regretted having awarded the prize to me. I, in any case, already regretted having accepted it.'Sisyphus' has Stimmberg in Paris, a friend of Paul Celan's -- and teases with the promise of a posthumous Celan poem of some thirty verses, to be found somewhere in Stimmberg's: "piles and piles of paper".
There's little about Stimmberg himself as a writer or poet, though in 'Mein Kampf' he does describe working in a small printshop in still-occupied post-war Vienna and printing his first chapbook there -- though: "before I even saw it, I regretted the whole endeavor". The story amusingly describes -- again with echoes of Bernhard -- what became of the piles of copies he still had, he noting with still-lingering satisfaction:
Of all my books, it was this first one, in my opinion, that met the best fate.In his 'Twenty-Five Years Later'-preface, Mallard reflects that:
An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg is a book from the previous century.That it is, both as to when it was written and first published as well as its subject-matter, with Stimmberg's own vignettes, ranging from childhood until near his 1979 death, both small slices of life and glimpses of parts of the (Central/West) European experience across that period. However, An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg is the lightest of stray collections, with only a few hints of the larger life behind it, the author and his work, or, indeed, the world surrounding him. The accompanying Brehm-illustrations, with only the loosest connections to (some of) the pieces contribute to the overall air of willful but also playful inscrutability. The work presents much that grounds it in the vaguely-familiar -- the Brehm-illustrations, certainly, likely resonate easily and deeply with any German-speaking reader, while the vignettes include firmly situating mentions (Suhrkamp, Celan, Mein Kampf) -- while leaving oceans of material (all that life, poetry, history) essentially unseen.
The pieces are well-crafted, and their sum makes for a neat little volume -- but it feels very much like a collection chiseled from a much, much larger block, a work that is not so much surface-skim (or concentrated life) as a collection of small nuggets, with everything else brushed aside. Still, there is something to be said for its intentional thinness -- not least the vastness of those open spaces -- and, despite it, An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg does have considerable substance. It is a curious -- in all senses of the word -- and, yes, evocative little work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2021
Author and filmmaker Alain-Paul Mallard was born in Mexico in 1970.
