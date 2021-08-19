

An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg



by

Alain-Paul Mallard



Spanish title: Evocación de Matthias Stimmberg

With a preface by the author on 'Twenty-Five Years Later'

Translated Sarah Pollack

With wood engravings taken from Brehm's Life of Animals

B : an intriguing smattering of a work

An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg is just that, presenting ten short pieces -- reminiscences, of sorts, basically -- attributed to a fictional Austrian author, the "sullen poet" Matthias Stimmberg (1901-1979), bookended by two pieces signed by Alain-Paul Mallard -- the opening one, 'Twenty-Five Years Later', not part of the original work but rather a brief reflection on the work's "stubborn endurance" written for the publication of this translation into English.

It is, in every way, the thinnest of biographical works, the entire volume well-padded -- by illustrations and blank pages -- and still only coming to 45 pages, the pieces themselves containing mere slivers of biography. Helpfully, the concluding 'Apostille' dates: "in approximate manner, the events narrated"; while in several the time is fairly clear in any case, it's still useful to be able to more precisely locate them -- especially since the pieces are not presented chronologically (as far as the experiences described go).

Poet Stimmberg is loosely placed in the German-language literary world: at one point he mentions: "rummaging through my notebooks at Peter Suhrkamp's request", while in the 'Apostille' Mallard mentions and quotes from a 1977 article by Hans Magnus Enzensberger (in which Enzensberger: "launched a virulent moral campaign against him with the slogan: 'Why do we know nothing about Stimmberg's past ?'"). There are some shades of Thomas Bernhard (though Stimmberg is a generation older), notably in 'The Shadow and the Puddles', with its description of Mannersdorf an der Rabnitz, where a young Stimmberg spent a summer and now: "Of the gloomy town, I only remember the asylum"; he returns there when he is awarded a prize and notes in the concluding paragraph of a piece that wouldn't be out of place in My Prizes:

I suppose they regretted having awarded the prize to me. I, in any case, already regretted having accepted it.

Of all my books, it was this first one, in my opinion, that met the best fate.

An Evocation of Matthias Stimmberg is a book from the previous century.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 August 2021

About the Author :

Author and filmmaker Alain-Paul Mallard was born in Mexico in 1970.

