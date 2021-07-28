the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 August 2021
1 August:
Taiwan Literature Awards | Age Book of the Year shortlist
1 August 2021
- Sunday
Taiwan Literature Awards | Age Book of the Year shortlist

Taiwan Literature Awards
Taiwan Literature Awards
They've announced and now handed out this year's Taiwan Literature Awards; see, for example, Wendy Wu's report in the Taiwan News, Nine authors win Taiwan Literature Awards.
The nine winners were selected from 34 nominated for the awards, selected from 171 works.
The best novel award went to 斑甲市 ('Banjia City') by Wang Yung-cheng
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Age Book of the Year shortlist
The Australian Age Book of the Year has been 'on hiatus' for nine years, but it's back this year, and they've now announced the shortlist -- and, as Jason Steger (one of the judges) reports in The Age, Tasmanian authors dominate line up for Age Book of the Year award.
The winner will be announced 3 September.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
