the complete review - fiction

We Who Are About To ...



by

Joanna Russ



The Wesleyan University Press edition comes with an Introduction by Samuel R. Delany

The Penguin edition comes with an Introductions by Naomi Alderman and Hari Kunzru

Our Assessment:



A- : powerful, and terribly bleak

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 25/9/1977 Gerald Jonas The Times . 29/10/2016 Neil Fisher

From the Reviews :

"You do not have to share Russ's social politics to admire the uncompromising manner in which she sets up the situation and then resolves it. As always, she displays a most interesting mind. Unfortunately, she is not a very interesting writer. One senses that she is impatient with her medium, that she has more to say, more subtle points to make, than she can possibly express with the written word. As a result, she skips too much. If ever a book needed to be longer, this is it. (...) Sentence by sentence, Russ's writing shows the strain of trying to keep her science-fictional and feminist allegiances in balance. The result can be grating. (...) Still, what Russ is attempting seems well worth doing; with all its flaws, this is an important science fiction novel." - Gerald Jonas, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

If readers had any doubts about what the title refers to, the opening of We Who Are About To ..., immediately, tersely dispels them:

About to die. And so on.

We're all going to die.

We're nowhere.

We'll die alone.

"It's one of the symptoms," I said. "Galvanism. Corpse jerking. Planning. Power. Inheritance. You know, survival. My genes shall conquer the world. That's death."

I'm in the credit economy, too -- I'm not a civilian, you know, not legally -- and with a credit-level-one you can have anything you want in this world, anything at all.

Falling asleep, waking, hard or soft, hunger, eating, illness, feeling sex, running, being dizzy -- why can't we remember them ? They evaporate.

Primary things -- the stuff bodily experience is made of -- just don't last.

This will never be found.

Who am I writing for, then ?

If history were not fantasy, then one could ask to be remembered but history is fake and memories die when you do and only God (don't believe it) remembers. History always rewritten. Nobody will find this anyway or they'll have flippers so who cares.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 August 2021

About the Author :

American author Joanna Russ lived 1937 to 2011.

