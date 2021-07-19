

Beirut 2020



by

Charif Majdalani



French title: Beyrouth 2020: Journal d'un effondrement

US subtitle: Diary of the Collapse

UK subtitle: The Collapse of a Civilisation, A Journal

Translated by Ruth Diver

Our Assessment:



B+ : effective presentation of contemporary Beirut/Lebanon (and how it got there)

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde . 3/12/2020 Christine Rousseau Le Monde diplo. . 10/2020 Tigrane Yégavian Publishers Weekly . 26/4/2021 . The Spectator . 24/7/2021 David Patrikarakos

From the Reviews :

"Dans une langue poétique évitant tout lyrisme, Majdalani témoigne du quotidien des Beyrouthins (.....) Cette chronique se double de la dénonciation courageuse d’un système prédateur et dévoile le verso d’une carte postale gondolée par le temps." - Tigrane Yégavian, Le Monde diplomatique





"(A) razor-sharp reckoning with a tragedy decades in the making." - Publishers Weekly





"The broad dysfunction is interwoven with personal details, which brings the crisis alive. (...) But if much of the book's emotional power is channelled through its coverage of daily life in 2020, its analytical force is found in the broader themes it considers." - David Patrikarakos, The Spectator

Beirut 2020 is presented essentially as a diary from July and August 2020, its seventy-five chapters mostly short (and not all dated), chronicling a city and country in which the long-seeping (and long-endured) rot finally overwhelms. It is a summer of Covid, complete with lockdowns and the like -- but it's revealing that Covid plays a relatively minor role here, just one more battering of small businesses and inconvenience to deal with. There's also a financial crisis -- now not just the abstract insecurity of the overwhelming national debt, but a long-teetering banking system now in crisis, limiting how much people can withdraw: "That's all anyone ever talks about, all day, every day, at home in offices, in taxis".

Majdalani and his family muddle along much as in 'normal' times -- with part of the point being how they and most Lebanese keep simply adjusting over time to the changing(-for-the-worse) conditions, year after year, life somehow going on even as 'normality' is warped beyond recognition. Majdalani and his wife are both employed, their children are studying; they eat out with friends -- and Majdalani is even negotiating to buy a bit of land in the countryside, imagining building a house there. Things repeatedly need fixing in their home; somewhat surprisingly, repairmen and the like come quickly and work efficiently; the system may be jerry-rigged and chaotic, but is still surprisingly functional on many levels -- even as basics -- the electricity and waters supplies ... -- break down.

Majdalani repeatedly makes the point that the present-day conditions are the consequences of decades of political corruption, a cozy arrangement of power sharing that was seen as the only way to maintain stability whose toxic byproduct was the personal enrichment of those in power, leading to a hollowing out of the functional state. A bloated bureaucracy keeps growing, complete with absurdities such as:

that entire pointless organizations continued to exist, and to be provided with directors and secretaries and orderlies to this day. The administration services for the railroads, for example, is stil operating, although there has not been a single rail or a single train anywhere in the landscape for sixty years.

It is rare to see a conflict leading to an intense increase in building projects which, paradoxically, had more devastating effects than the destruction and ravages of the war itself. But that's what happened here, where paradoxes abound. During the civil war, total deregulation, anarchy, and the absence of any oversight in applying the laws led to wild urbanization, stimulated by population shifts, speculation, and conspicuous consumption caused by the influx of money from arms and drug sales controlled by the militias and by the intense development of unregulated commercial practices.

(At the end of 2020, some 865,531 Syrian refugees were registered with UNHCR in Lebanon (with hundreds of thousands more not registered); there are also hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees registered in Lebanon; in 2020 the US resettled all of 9600 refugees ..... (There were hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers -- a different category -- to the US in 2020; nevertheless, one has to wonder about all the American whining about floods of immigrants when one considers what a country with a population of less than seven million like Lebanon has to deal with.))

Six years of lack of transparency and accountability, the result of thirty years of corruption and lies, of mafialike practices, of collusion between various arms of government, the various ministries, political parties, and their clients, of devious geopolitical scheming and sinister warmongering by bloodthirsty, criminal militias, all this was concentrated, condensed in the most terrifying manner, and generated that five-second apocalypse.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 August 2021

About the Author :

Lebanese author Charif Majdalani was born in 1960.

