Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Double Mother



by

Michel Bussi



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Maman a tort

US title: The Double Mother

UK title: The Other Mother

Translated by Sam Taylor

Maman a tort was made into a TV mini-series in 2018

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : clever (if not always entirely plausible) ideas supporting a solid thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 12/2/2019 . The Times . 1/6/2021 Mark Sanderson

From the Reviews :

"(B)rilliantly twisty (.....) Fans of Fred Vargas's bizarre yet logical plots and complicated leads will be eager to seek out more of Bussi's work." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Double Mother (published in the UK as The Other Mother ...) is set in and around Le Havre. It begins with a preview-chapter, set at the airport, precisely time-stamped -- "Friday 6 November 2015, 4:15 PM" --, a woman and child going through a checkpoint on the way to catch a flight, and then a switch of scene to (police not airplane ...) Captain Marianne Augresse and her team, desperately picking together pieces in an investigation where the clock is obviously running down fast. Here, dramatically:

Marianne Augresse's eyes narrowed, focusing on the faded letters. And suddenly the truth exploded.

In a single moment, all the pieces of the puzzle fell into place. Even the most unlikely ones.

Yes, if someone began the story at this point, they would think she was out of her mind. She certainly would have, when she was rational. Five days earlier.

(I)f someone made so much effort to ensure Malone would remember these things then, naturally, it is in other people's interest that Malone should forget them.

I don't want them to go away, Maman-da ! I have to remember them always. Always.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 August 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Michel Bussi was born in 1969.

- Return to top of the page -