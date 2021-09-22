Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Novel in the Age of Amazon

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The New Republic . 10/2021 Kyle Chayka The NY Times Book Rev. . 19/10/2021 Leah Price

From the Reviews :

"In Everything and Less , McGurl holds Amazon-style digital platforms and their effects to the same scrutiny as MFA programs. (...) McGurl is on firm ground when he is analyzing the mass-market literature created and discovered on KDP, the genre-fiction e-books that are eating into the traditional market for Danielle Steel or Tom Clancy. But his account of Amazon’s effects on literary fiction is less convincing. (...) Everything and Less presents one way to engage with Amazon’s cultural output: Dive into the system and embrace what you find there as the vanguard of culture, no matter if most of it is dull." - Kyle Chayka, The New Republic





, McGurl holds Amazon-style digital platforms and their effects to the same scrutiny as MFA programs. (...) McGurl is on firm ground when he is analyzing the mass-market literature created and discovered on KDP, the genre-fiction e-books that are eating into the traditional market for Danielle Steel or Tom Clancy. But his account of Amazon’s effects on literary fiction is less convincing. (...) presents one way to engage with Amazon’s cultural output: Dive into the system and embrace what you find there as the vanguard of culture, no matter if most of it is dull." - "Everything and Less enlists literary sources to explain the place of culture in a neoliberal economy. Placing Amazon's story alongside those within the books it distributes, McGurl reduces fictional plots to allegories of the tech behemoth. (...) Lurching from roguish biographical anecdotes about Amazon's gossip-ready founder to coolly pedagogical expositions of Marxist theory, McGurl squelches any hopes that books can save us -- from ephemerality, from passivity, from commercialism. (...) However scattershot his evidence, you may still recognize yourself in these disheartening pages." - Leah Price, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Subtitled The Novel in the Age of Amazon, Everything and Less makes the argument that:

(T)he rise of Amazon is the most significant novelty in recent literary history, representing an attempt to reforge contemporary literary life as an adjunct to online retail.

Put simply, what had figured as a bitter negation of utopian sentiment -- but also an ironically utopian representation of non-capitalist existence as necessity, since there is no room in the silo for capitalist expansion -- evolves by customer demand into something like the opposite, an epic of corporate populism, of open-ended "freedom."

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2021

About the Author :

Mark McGurl teaches at Stanford.

