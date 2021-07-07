Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Chronicles From the Land

of the Happiest People

on Earth



by

Wole Soyinka



B+ : in many ways impressive -- but also somewhat arduous

"Breezy, sometimes, punchy, it is typical Wole Soyinka: brimming with wisdom and full of words you may never have heard or seen or read anywhere. You have to polish your vocabulary with it. (...) This storytelling technique is very muscular. I have never seen anyone write about the political/religious class with so much dexterity. And perhaps, accuracy! His wealth of experience from different strata of life, reflects fully in this masterpiece. His mindscape is broad and it shows here. Not to sound patronizing, here is a book that is not for everyone. Only the intellectual elite will have the pleasure of sitting through this bundle of wisdom and humour." - Onyeka Nwelue, The Lagos Review





"Those with a solid grounding in current Nigerian politics are most likely to pick up on allusions to events and personalities that will elude the lay reader. Still, the imaginatively satirical treatment of serious issues makes this engaging on multiple levels." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The 'land of the happiest people on earth' of the title of Wole Soyinka's sharply and darkly satirical novel is Nigeria, which, unsurprisingly, doesn't quite live up to that bold, cheery claim in these pages. Much that Soyinka chronicles here is closely based on fact -- and part of the considerable challenge he faces is that much of the reality he's working and riffing off already borders on the -- sometimes almost too -- comically absurd.

Politicians and the system in which they thrive are a prime target here. Early on there is a mention of: "an innovation that came from one of the most impoverished states within that federated nation", a 'Ministry of Happiness' -- an idea that isn't so much delusional as, essentially, another creative scam, and opportunity, at least for those already in power, as:

Its pioneer minister, known as commissioner, was the spouse of the imaginative governor, while other members of the family and relations filled the various positions generated by the unique cabinet installation.

It is not one of your run-of-the-mill businesses, not something you come across every day, but it's gaining ground.

I was given a guided tour, all businesslike. The goods were on display. Rows and rows of body parts -- thighs, ankles, necks, breasts, and fingers, hunchback tissue, well preserved. Foetuses and reproductive organs. There were entire ribcages suspended from hooks -- that seemed strange to me at first. But apparently if you imprison an infant within the ribcage and leave it there to die naturally -- yes, that was the word -- naturally, that is from starvation, the baby's vital organs produce a double, triple potency for something -- I forget what precisely, but it had to do with longevity. Yes, all neatly arranged in refrigerated glass display cases. Preserved in alcohol. Sometimes in coconut oil. Professionally labeled. They even have a vault. Access granted to a very limited clientele.

The success of the new enterprise and the rapidity of its growth were a surprise only to those who failed to give credit to specialist marketers who were masters of the profession, had done their feasibility studies across vastly different strata of society, including even the new science of consumerist simulation.

Once the new commodity market acquired a tinge of religiosity, any lingering reservations among the weak-minded vanished. Trade blossomed under the aegis of spirituality.

Menka felt increasingly baffled. This went beyond mystery. He felt he had been landed in the middle of a fierce battle whose causes he could not remotely guess at.

Occasionally, yes, there does erupt a Rodney King scenario. Or a fascistic spree of 'I can't breathe.' America is a product of slave culture, prosperity as the reward for racist cruelty. This is different. This, let me confess, reaches into ... a word I would rather avoid but can't -- soul. It challenges the collective notion of soul. Something is broken. Beyond race. Outside colour or history. Something has cracked. Can't be put back together.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 September 2021

About the Author :

Nigerian author Wole Soyinka was born in 1934. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986.

