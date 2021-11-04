

The Night Will Be Long



by

Santiago Gamboa



Spanish title: Será larga la noche

Translated by Andrea Rosenberg

B : a bit too far-flung, but engaging enough

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Washington Post . 4/11/2021 Richard Lipez

From the Reviews :

"(A) richly textured thriller about competing religious organizations in post-civil-war Colombia." - Richard Lipez, The Washington Post

The Night Will Be Long begins with a dramatic shoot-out in the depths of the Colombia countryside, three SUVs ambushed but the bodyguards in them fighting back before the passengers of the middle car are rescued by a helicopter. It's a pretty large-scale confrontation -- and yet: "the incident simply disappeared". Cleaners clear the site of practically any traces -- not just the bodies but even the shell-casings -- and a preliminary police report disappears, while the locals quickly toe the line and agree that: "nothing happened". But enough information seeps out -- in an anonymous call -- to draw some attention, specifically that of prosecutor Edison Jutsiñamuy, who then gets his journalist-friend Julieta Lezama interested, leading her to set off and start sniffing around, along with her assistant, Johana, a one-time-member of the guerilla group, FARC.

There was one eyewitness, the boy who made the phone call, a young teenager named Franklin Vanegas, and Julieta and Johana meet him and hear his account. Soon later, however, Franklin too disappears, and for much of the novel Julieta and Johana are also searching for the boy -- who never knew his parents, who were also guerilla fighters -- while they continue their investigations into the mysterious ambush, trying to figure out both who the intended victim was, and who might have been behind it.

There has also been a flurry of religious activity in the area, and a Pastor Fritz, who leads a successful new church, looks to have been the man who was targeted in the ambush -- though he denies it. These churches are big business -- and also highly secured, with those coming to the services carefully screened at the door and Pastor Fritz, for example, well-protected by a large crew of bodyguards.

Julieta is enthusiastic about the unfolding story, telling the editor at the Mexican newspaper that's paying for the story (investigative journalism apparently still well-funded in Latin America ...):

Daniel, the story's going really well. Three corpses have shown up by the side of a highway. There are evangelical churches involved, and pastors.

"It's like he appeared on Earth just over fifteen years ago," Silanpa said. "There's absolutely nothing from his previous life; apart from his ID, there are no other documents of any kind, no registration at any school or university or even library, no recorded travel out of the country. So basically he was born at thirty-eight. Either he's an alien or he's a textbook example of someone who changed his name to start a new life."

Remember, in this country, everything out of the ordinary turns out to be either a crime or a miracle.

But if you think about it, everything that happens every day in this country is suspect, and it could all be tied to a single case.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 November 2021

About the Author :

Colombian author Santiago Gamboa was born in 1965.

