When We Cease to
Our Assessment:
B+ : fascinating life-stories, though working less well as the work drifts into fiction
When We Cease to Understand the World is a five-part work, the sections thematically connected and with some overlap.
Except for the final piece, all are closely based on historical and biographical fact -- to the extent that, certainly at first, the book seems it could be an essay-collection.
In his Acknowledgements author Labatut describes it as: "a work of fiction based on real events", while the Library of Congress Genre/Form Terms cataloging-in-publication data has it simply as: "LCGFT: short stories"; given the connections and commonalities between the pieces it can readily enough also be considered a novel.
[Reviewer-note: as longtime readers of this site have surely noticed, I do tend to *see* a novel in practically any text; that is also my default categorization of this work.]
The quantity of fiction grows throughout the book; whereas "Prussian Blue" contains only one fictional paragraph, I have taken greater liberties in the subsequent texts, while still trying to remain faithful to the scientific concepts discussed in each of them.So, while the first piece is practically only factual -- so also in its documentary-like presentation --, the ones that follow see Labatut read more into his protagonists, imagining more of their feeling as well as thinking. It's not a smooth transition: Labatut's first piece is, in its unembellished starkness, by far the most effective -- so strong, too, that when he begins the slide down the slippery slope to fiction the missteps are all the more jarring. Suddenly there are bits such as:
Heisenberg's ideas and formulae were exceptionally abstract, philosophically revolutionary, and so dreadfully complex that only a handful of physicists understood how to use them, and even they suffered headaches trying to solve the simplest problems.Headaches ? Really ? Surely their struggles could be expressed in a better way.
We also encounter a Heisenberg when: "A wave of self-pity had begun to well up inside him" (almost making one hope for a wave-particle duality to rear its head ?) or melodrama-dripping bits such as:
Heisenberg had glimpsed a dark nucleus at the heart of things. And if that vision was not true, had all his suffering been in vain ?Labatut is in much finer form when he manages to remain more uninvolved, at least until the end. The final chapter, 'The Night Gardener', brings a narrator to the fore, a first-person voice instead of the omniscient one of the previous sections; here, the more -- indeed, almost entirely -- personal take is appropriate enough and there's less to object to; still, it is a considerable departure from what came before and as such a bit of an odd fit (but perhaps the only way he felt he could tie things up and together).
This final chapter is more (plant-)life focused, beginning with: "a vegetable plague" the narrator is faced with -- echoing the worry about the "terrible verdure" Haber worried about -- and concluding with a description of how citrus trees die (if surviving to the point of natural death), in one final spasm of overabundance.
The gardener the narrator encounters used to be a mathematician, but abandoned the field, overwhelmed by the work of Grothendieck and the conclusion he drew from it:
that it was mathematics -- not nuclear weapons , computers, biological warfare or our climate Armageddon-- which was changing our world to the point where, in a couple of decades at most, we would simply not be able to grasp what being human really meant.The examples from earlier on are of men who have made approaches to these seeming limits of understanding, often paying a heavy personal price for pushing so hard at these entirely novel ways-of-seeing. Labatut only presents these novel ways of thinking very generally, emphasizing instead how hard they are to grasp and how far beyond much of this was (at the time) even to experts in the fields, and so the work as a whole seems to be more interested in considering the personal human toll of pushing to extremes than what these extremes actually might be. (Ways of seeing the world have, of course, repeatedly been revolutionized -- including also in terms of mathematics -- and the question of whether the advances and ideas his characters obsess over are not merely, in a sense, ahead of their time (i.e. whether or not Grothendieck's insights will not one day come to be seen as everyday and obvious, or Heisenberg's matrices a straightforward tool) remains an open one.)
With mathematician-turned-gardener -- bringing Candide's retreat to tending his garden to mind -- and the terrible suffering of his genius-protagonists, Labatut can be seen to be suggesting that we shouldn't think big, much less out of the box, because doing so will break us -- individually, as well as humanity as a whole. ('When We Cease to Understand the World' we're better off just backing off and leaving things be ?) As to being overwhelmed by nature -- à la the Haber-feared suffocation of: "all forms of life beneath a terrible verdure" -- his concluding narrator has his doubts, despite that "ancient, crawling evil", the vegetable plague that threatens to: "consume the world" which he opens with, and then the closing warning of how his citrus tree will likely die (going biologically supernova, as it were). Instead, he focuses small(est)-scale, allowing him to: "despair at how slowly my garden grows", and simply decides to see the rest differently:
But trees are very different organisms, and such displays of overripening feel out of character for a plant and more akin to our own species, with its uncontrolled devastating growth.Ultimately, When We Cease to Understand the World is rather a mishmash. Labatut writes and presents much of his (often incredible) material very well -- though much better when he avoids the indistinction between fact and fiction and commits completely to one or the other -- and the book is well worth reading simply for the fantastic (but factual) circumstances and amazing lives he chronicles in quick-sketch form. The deeper meaning it's all meant to suggest and illuminate isn't quite as convincingly presented -- though certainly one can make enough of the material to engage with some interesting issues and questions.
One can understand (and appreciate) that Labatut did not want to pursue and treat this subject-matter simply in essayistic form, but he doesn't make the (hesitant and piecemeal) leap to(wards) the fictional entirely successfully either; certainly it feels like there was a missed opportunity here, in not digging deeper in the facts (and especially the substance) of so much of this cutting-edge thinking. As such, When We Cease to Understand the World is a fascinating but ultimately also somewhat frustrating read -- a gripping, often wild ride, very neatly served up, especially in the first two pieces, that doesn't quite add up. (If, indeed, taken as a collection of stories it arguably doesn't have to, and consequently could be considered more successful, but there's too much overlap and too obviously a larger theme Labatut is concerned with to take the pieces simply on their own.)
An impressive piece of work, and a good read, but not quite entirely satisfying.
- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2021
Author Benjamín Labatut was born in 1980.
