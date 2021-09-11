

When We Cease to

Understand the World



by

Benjamín Labatut



Spanish title: Un verdor terrible

Translated by Adrian Nathan West

Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating life-stories, though working less well as the work drifts into fiction

"One of the most impressive aspects of the book is the wonderfully intricate web of associations that it weaves. (...) Labatut has written a dystopian nonfiction novel set not in the future but in the present. Has modern science and its engine, mathematics, in its drive towards "the heart of the heart", already assured our destruction ?" - John Banville, The Guardian





"Dans un style si précis qu’il atteint souvent, par sa concision même, un humour cruel et contenu, le récit dévide ensuite, boucle sans fin et digressions, la liste impressionnante de mathématiciens, astronomes et physiciens célèbres du XXe siècle, voire du début du XXIe, qui analysèrent différents problèmes de notre espace-temps rendu incertain par la relativité d’Albert Einstein et la mécanique quantique." - Bernard Daguerre, Le Monde diplomatique





"(I)t is as compact and potent as a capsule of cyanide (.....) The stories here circle obsessively around the question of whether some of the twentieth century's greatest minds drove themselves to the brink of insanity -- and, in Labatut's accounts, well beyond it -- in their search for a key to the secrets of the universe. (...) The dividing line between reality and imagination is not marked; it is only after several paragraphs or pages that we realize we have crossed it. (...) There is liberation in the vision of fiction's capabilities that emerges here -- the sheer cunning with which Labatut embellishes and augments reality, as well as the profound pathos he finds in the stories of these men. But there is also something questionable, even nightmarish, about it. If fiction and fact are indistinguishable in any meaningful way, how are we to find language for those things we know to be true ?" - Ruth Franklin, The New Yorker





"Labatut enfila el nudo de su novela hacia el momento en que se van larvando las ecuaciones que conducirán al inesperado y casi epifánico final. Esta es una de las posibilidades de lectura de este soberbio libro. (...) Si sabemos cómo funciona una ecuación, Un verdor terrible nos será muy útil. Si no, habremos igualmente disfrutado de un relato magnético." - J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip, El País





nos será muy útil. Si no, habremos igualmente disfrutado de un relato magnético." - "Was Labatut beschreibt, ist nicht neu, doch wie er es tut, ist bemerkenswert. Seine Stärke ist dabei nicht nur, die an Komplexität kaum zu überbietenden Themen -- Chemie, Physik, Mathematik und Quantenmechanik -- in einer klaren, direkten Sprache verständlich zu erklären. Der eigentliche Kunstgriff besteht darin, dass der Platz, den er der Fiktion in den Geschichten einräumt, im Laufe des Buches zunimmt. (...) Durch den zunehmenden Raum, den Labatut der Fiktion einräumt, gelingt es ihm, eine ästhetische Antwort auf die Frage nach den Grenzen der Erkenntnis zu geben: Wo Ungewissheit herrscht, erwächst der Literatur eine besondere Kraft, Erfahrung dennoch zu ermöglichen." - Leander F. Badur, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

When We Cease to Understand the World is a five-part work, the sections thematically connected and with some overlap. Except for the final piece, all are closely based on historical and biographical fact -- to the extent that, certainly at first, the book seems it could be an essay-collection. In his Acknowledgements author Labatut describes it as: "a work of fiction based on real events", while the Library of Congress Genre/Form Terms cataloging-in-publication data has it simply as: "LCGFT: short stories"; given the connections and commonalities between the pieces it can readily enough also be considered a novel. [Reviewer-note: as longtime readers of this site have surely noticed, I do tend to *see* a novel in practically any text; that is also my default categorization of this work.]

The indefinitiveness of what the book actually is -- itself also a reflection of its theme -- is seen also in the title of its different editions: the English (and Italian) versions take the title of one (indeed, the longest) of the individual pieces -- much more obvious than the Spanish original, 'Un verdor terrible' ('A terrible verdure'). Meanwhile, The French and German versions are presented as 'Blind Light(s)'.

In the first piece, 'Prussian Blue', Labatut circles around the work (and life) of Fritz Haber, via, among other things, the discovery of cyanide (Prussic acid) and the wartime uses of poison gas (first on the battlefields, then in the German gas chambers). Almost entirely factual and documentary, it is a tour de force of the horrors mankind is capable of conceiving and inflicting, and also of unintended consequences: Labatut neatly contrasts Haber's terrible work with poison gas and his Nobel-winning work -- "the most important chemical discovery of the twentieth century" --, the process of large-scale ammonia production, which both allowed for the production of much-needed fertilizer but also is used in gunpowder and explosives; it prevented mass famine but also, for example: "allowed the European conflict [World War I] to drag on for two more years, raising the casualties on each side by several millions". In a neat little conclusion, Labatut suggests that ultimately Haber felt most guilty not about the deaths he was responsible for but that: "his method of extracting nitrogen from the air has so altered the natural equilibrium of the planet that he feared the world's future belonged not to mankind but to plants", with the earth doomed to be consumed by the "terrible verdure" of the book's original Spanish title.

The following pieces are on 'Schwarzschild's Singularity', focused on Karl Schwarzschild and his discovery; 'The Heart of the Heart', centered on the brilliant mathematician Alexander Grothendieck and his unusual life-path; and then 'When We Cease to Understand the World', contrasting Werner Heisenberg and Erwin Schrödinger's quantum theories -- two very different approaches that nevertheless turned out to be much the same things, mathematically equivalent. These -- and some of the others who figure in these accounts as well, such as Shinichi Mochizuki -- were all men pushing the ways of seeing the world to their extremes, charting new paths and methods in how to interpret the world. The most colorful of these is Grothendieck: Labatut describes a man obsessed who: "continued to push past the limits of abstraction" and whose point of view ultimately was: "so remote that he was only capable of perceiving totality".

Labatut vividly describes the personal toll their thinking takes on these men, including physical and mental breakdowns of various sorts, the body and the mind pushed to all extremes.

In the Acknowledgements, Labatut notes:

The quantity of fiction grows throughout the book; whereas "Prussian Blue" contains only one fictional paragraph, I have taken greater liberties in the subsequent texts, while still trying to remain faithful to the scientific concepts discussed in each of them.

Heisenberg's ideas and formulae were exceptionally abstract, philosophically revolutionary, and so dreadfully complex that only a handful of physicists understood how to use them, and even they suffered headaches trying to solve the simplest problems.

Heisenberg had glimpsed a dark nucleus at the heart of things. And if that vision was not true, had all his suffering been in vain ?

that it was mathematics -- not nuclear weapons , computers, biological warfare or our climate Armageddon-- which was changing our world to the point where, in a couple of decades at most, we would simply not be able to grasp what being human really meant.

But trees are very different organisms, and such displays of overripening feel out of character for a plant and more akin to our own species, with its uncontrolled devastating growth.

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2021

About the Author :

Author Benjamín Labatut was born in 1980.

