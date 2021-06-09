Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Last One



by

Fatima Daas



French title: La petite dernière

Translated by Lara Vergnaud

Our Assessment:



B : effective presentation, but ultimately a bit too little is revealed

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Süddeutsche Zeitung . 7/7/2021 Alex Rühle Die Zeit . 9/6/2021 Burkhard Müller

From the Reviews :

"Das Buch, das aus diesem drückendem Schweigen entsteht, wirkt wie ein Tunnel, den sich die Autorin aus der Familie herausgräbt, da ist keine auktorial souveräne Perspektive, sondern nur ein Jetzt mit dunklen Rändern, aus dem es irgendwie weitergehen muss. Gleichzeitig merkt man dem sehnig schlanken Text an, dass hier streng gekürzt wurde, nichts wirkt überflüssig oder geschwätzig, eher lässt Daas immer wieder Platz für das Schweigen." - Alex Rühle, Süddeutsche Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

The Last One is presented in short chapters, most just a page or two long, and these mostly in sequences of short, single-sentence paragraphs, with practically (but not quite) all of them beginning with the statement: "My name is Fatima Daas". (Though clearly autobiographical, The Last One is explicitly presented as a novel; appropriately enough, 'Fatima Daas' is not actually the name of the author but rather a pseudonym.)

A typical chapter-opening section is, for example:

My name is Fatima Daas

As a teenager, I'm an erratic student.

As an adult, I'm incredibly maladjusted.

It's the story of a girl who isn't really a girl, who isn't Algerian or French, who isn't from Clichy or Paris, a Muslim I think, but not a good Muslim, a lesbian whose homophobia is built into her. What else ?

My name is Fatima Daas. I was born in France, sometimes I spend more than four hours on public transportation to get to class, work, a theater, a museum, or back home to my parent's house.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 December 2021

:

See Index of French literature

About the Author :

French author Fatima Daas was born in 1995.

