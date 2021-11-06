Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - philosophy / history

The Women Are Up to Something



by

Benjamin J.B. Lipscomb



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

How Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot, Mary Midgley, and Iris Murdoch Revolutionized Ethics

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating figures; fine intellectual(+) history

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 6/11/2021 . Prospect . 12/2021 Peter Salmon The Telegraph . 15/11/2021 Jane O'Grady

From the Reviews :

"(A) fine group biography (.....) The four women in Mr Lipscomb's lively tale did not only philosophise about morals (and, in Anscombe's case, much besides). They campaigned to improve the world, according to their lights." - The Economist





"(A) fascinating exploration of their life and thought. They each tackled moral philosophy in ways as distinct as their backgrounds and beliefs. (...) Lipscomb paints a vivid portrait not only of them as people, but also a moment in British philosophy too often told through the male line. (...) Lipscomb’s book succeeds wonderfully in presenting a particular era in philosophy, and the huge influence of, in particular, Anscombe and Foot in the field of ethics. One area not explored much is that of sex and gender." - Peter Salmon, Prospect





"Lipscomb’s exposition of these theories is unsystematic, tending to dart backwards and forwards in time, rather than tracing their development; but it is acute. He skilfully conveys how scientistic philosophers plunged ethics into the subjectivity and delusoriness they sought to avoid, and how four female philosophers helped steer it towards a more human, socially objective realism." - Jane O'Grady, The Telegraph

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Benjamin J.B. Lipscomb's The Women Are Up to Something focuses on a quartet of Oxford-educated philosophers -- Elizabeth Anscombe, Philippa Foot, Mary Midgley, and Iris Murdoch -- and looks, in particular, at their work in the field of ethics, turning away from A.J.Ayers' emotivism, a view of ethical discourse -- that it is literally meaningless --, and relating ethics more closely to real-world experience.

As Lipscomb notes, all four were: "daughters of the Armistice" -- three of them born within six months of each other in 1919, the fourth just a year later:

They were at the leading edge of the psot-Great War baby boom, as the war's survivors were demobilized, returned home, and started families.

She concluded later that she had found her voice as a philosopher only because there were so few men at Oxford at the moment she began to study philosophy. She suspected that the same was true of her friends Foot and Murdoch.

Consider: by 1960, Anscombe had not only said her piece about Oxford moral philosophy but had also published both of her monographs. Foot had established herself as Hare's preeminent critic, and Murdoch was already turning away from philosophy and toward fiction; but the first of Midgley's 16 books was 18 years away. It is easy, then, to miss the generational tie between Midgley and her friends.

"The women are up to something," some were told. "We have to go and vote them down."

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 December 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

Oxford University Press publicity page

Elizabeth Anscombe at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Elizabeth Anscombe at the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Philippa Foot at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

Overview at Philosophy Now

Iris Murdoch at books and writers

Iris Murdoch Archive

John Bayley's memoir

See Index of Philosophy books

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Benjamin J.B. Lipscomb teaches at Houghton College.

- Return to top of the page -