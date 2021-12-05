

Borges and the Literary Marketplace



by

Nora C. Benedict



How Editorial Practices Shaped Cosmopolitan Reading

With numerous illustrations and tables

(--) : thorough look at Borges' literary work and influence beyond his writing

Borges and the Literary Marketplace is yet another reminder that Jorge Luis Borges was a tremendously influential literary figure beyond just as a writer. Nora C. Benedict's thorough study focuses on his role -- or rather, various roles -- in opening a larger literary world to Argentine readers in the 1930s and 1940s, and shows in how many ways he was involved in doing that.

The book is neatly divided into chapters focusing on these different roles. After beginning with a look at 'Borges and the Book' she does consider 'Borges as Author', then: 'Borges as Critic and Collaborator', 'Borges as Editor and Anthologist', 'Borges as Publicist and Promoter', and finally: 'Borges as Publisher'. There is, of course, overlap, among both the various activities as well as the books he was trying to interest his audience in, but the range of his activities is quite remarkable.

Benedict focuses very much on the book (and magazine) as physical object -- more so, often, than on content (though as she notes, there are various connections between the two). So also, there are numerous illustrations, especially of book covers, interspersed in this volume, as she points out and compares everything from layout and typography to the quality of paper and book-pricing. So also, for example, she looks at the initial publication of Ficciones very much from a publishing, rather than literary standpoint, including noting that:

Thus, even though Ficciones is intended for a markedly elite audience, it is no more costly than most other editions produced by Editorial Sur during the 1940s. What is more, Ficciones does not appear to have sold as well as other works, such as Albert Camus's La Peste [The Plague] (1948), which not only sold out and went through multiple editions, but also increased in price with each new edition. This example highlights the fact that there is not yet an interest in Borges's works or following of readers, whether of the middle, lower, or upper class.

Borges shows a marked preference for English-speaking countries (England, the United States, Ireland, and Scotland), while Spain and any other Spanish-speaking countries are sorely underrepresented.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 December 2021

Nora C. Benedict teaches at the University of Georgia.

