Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Ahab (Sequels)



by

Pierre Senges



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Achab (séquelles)

Translated by Jacob Siefring and Tegan Raleigh

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : baggy, but good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Devoir . 14/11/2015 Guylaine Massoutre Le Monde . 28/10/2015 Bertrand Leclair

From the Reviews :

"Achab (séquelles) refait pour nous le monde biblique, le conte mégalomaniaque de Gilgamesh, le feuilleton de Shéhérazade embobinant un sultan assassin. Il offre au lecteur d’escalader la montagne magique, avec Jules Verne au carré. (...) Inénarrable, drôle à mourir, grabuge, parodie des plus paranoïaques définitions d’un chef-d’oeuvre, Achab (séquelles) se donne comme le bilan de tout ce qu’une panse littéraire pourrait ruminer. Conditionnel, potentiel, baudruche pleine à craquer de parenthèses, verbe sur tous les modes décliné." - Guylaine Massoutre, Le Devoir

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Ahab (Sequels) is, as the plural suggests, multifarious and manifold. It features the character well-known from Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, the obsessed captain of the Pequod, and early on offers a different, not-quite-so-final turn of events in which Ahab survives his great confrontation with the long-chased white whale:

In truth, Ahab let go of his prey almost immediately and rose right back to the surface: the witnesses should have been able to see him appear, joyful champagne cork, victorious, cackling with the cackle of miniseries villains when they triumph in extremis, immorally.

When anyone asks his name, he says his own adieux to the very difficult name of Ahab, and offers instead Sam, or John, or Brad, or Paul, or Artie, or sometimes Joe, just Joe, like the easiest coin to grab hold of at the bottom of one's pocket

man without a biography, without a face, masked by his various roles, & disguised as a universal genius whose final trace was the last will and testament of an embittered man of the upper middle class

For most sailors, even a white one, was quickly exhausted: it had to be renewed every morning

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 October 2021

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of French literature

See Index of Real People in Works of Fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Pierre Senges was born in 1968.

- Return to top of the page -