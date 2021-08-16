

the complete review - fiction

A Guardian Angel Recalls



by

Willem Frederik Hermans



Dutch title: Herinneringen van een engelbewaarder

Translated by David Colmer

Our Assessment:



A- : a strong novel of personal tragedies, and a national one

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 16/8/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Hermans does a wonderful job tracking Bert's ethical, moral, and spiritual roller coaster, which fascinatingly mirrors the Dutch Nazi sympathizers and fifth columnists who enabled fascism. This should establish Hermans as a modern Dostoyevsky." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

A Guardian Angel Recalls begins on 9 May 1940, with several significant events he is involved with on this day basically driving the thoughts and actions of the novel's main character, Alberegt, for the rest of the story. Dutch readers will of course immediately realize the significance of the date, but even those for whom it doesn't immediately ring a bell can guess what's coming (though perhaps they might not realize how soon), as 9 May was the eve of the German invasion of the Netherlands; the novel then plays out largely over those few days up to and including the Dutch capitulation.

First, Alberegt -- called Bert by friends and family -- suffers a terrible disappointment, bringing Sysy, the Jewish refugee from Germany he is deeply in love with, to a ship so she can escape to safety in England and then America. Even as he believes that the German threat, though great, is not imminent, he understands that it is wise for her to get to safety, just in case -- but it also crushes him, and he first seriously considers sabotaging her escape-plan and then desperately hopes to be able to follow her (though his reasons for wanting to flee have, by that point, been compounded),

Alberegt has only known Sysy for a few months, but he is madly in love with her -- even as he understands that she does not fully reciprocate his feelings. Indeed, one of the reasons she hooked up with him is surely that she saw that in his position as a public prosecutor he might be useful to her and her cause.

Alberegt has to rush back from sending Sysy off, because he was also due to make the final arguments in a case he's prosecuting, a journalist accused of insulting the head of state of a friendly country -- a form of lèse-majesté that had become law in the Netherlands. The 'friendly nation' in this case is, of course, Germany -- which has already proved not to be very friendly -- as the Dutch seemed to hope that by being seen to oppose those who said nasty things about Hitler they could ingratiate themselves with his regime. Alberegt had planned to ask for the maximum sentence to be imposed, but changed his mind at the last second -- something of a bombshell. The concern then is how the Germans will react -- a concern that grows as it becomes clearer in the days that follow that they are going to be in charge.

Between those two events there was another, truly shattering one: in his rush to the court and a moment of carelessness, Alberegt ran down a young girl with his car, killing her. Instead of calling for help, he tossed her dead body into the bushes -- and is then deeply wracked by guilt over the following days, torn between coming clean and fleeing, and never managing either.

The novel is narrated by Alberegt's guardian angel, who has been at his side all his life (unbeknownst to Alberegt). He is a watcher -- and a (very light) guider, nudging Alberegt along, but fairly limited in how much he effects. He is a quiet presence -- in both the novel and, to quite some extent, in Alberegt's life. Even if he is always there -- it's his voice narrating after all, and he sits more or less permanently on Alberegt's shoulder, so to speak -- he easily fades into the background for much of the time, a narrator who doesn't focus on himself but rather on the one in his charge, and a guardian angel who exercises a light touch, certainly going essentially unnoticed by Alberegt. Too light, on occasion: as he admits, he was inattentive when the accident occurred: "my thoughts had turned away from my ward to consider the suffering of man in general rather than the distress of this one individual". When he snaps back to attention, a girl is dead and the individual's distress has been considerably heightened; the guilt the novel is steeped in is not just Alberegt's but also that of his guardian angel.

That night of 9 May was also a big one for Alberegt's mother, a classical singer. (She's disappointed neither of her sons inherited her musical talent -- though she couldn't help herself in naming Alberegt, whose actual first name is Simon, followed by several more names that add up to a musical acronym (that apparently didn't help inspire its bearer).) She gave a grand concert, and Alberegt then joined her, his brother Rense, and many others for a celebration of the triumphant appearance. They party into the morning hours -- waiting also for the morning newspaper, which does indeed include a glowing review, but by that point there's news that overshadows this and everything else: the Germans have invaded.

Alberegt asks first his mother and then a friend, publisher Erik, for some cash, saying he wants to sail after Sysy and that time is of the essence. The harebrained idea to chase her doesn't get anywhere, even as Alberegt continues to try to get his hands on funds that would allow him -- he thinks -- to flee; he meets all kinds of failures along the way, even as he otherwise seems extraordinarily lucky in escaping the new dangers that come with the German invasion. It's almost like he has a guardian angel ... (not that he considers that). But he's not meant to reünite with Sysy, or to flee his horrific accident/crime; indeed, he appears to be meant to stay in his homeland during this time of great crisis: that much, apparently, his guardian angel can see to.

The reality of the Dutch situation doesn't sink in too quickly among the characters; they can't believe that it could fall -- and in such short order -- to the Germans, even as the invasion encircles them. (A wonderful scene has some youngsters return from a record shop they'd gone to to buy needles for a phonograph (so that the party can continue), pleased to report: "It's going wonderfully. They've retaken Waalhaven with an attack out of Vlaardingen". Of course, it wasn't going wonderfully.) Alberegt does admit at one point: "I'm not optimistic", but then that applies to his own situation as much as the larger one. And yet he is often near or in the middle of the action, as Hermans paints a vivid picture of the German takeover, from the parachutists -- some shot while descending, but many more making it -- to the bombings. Alberegt escapes (physical) harm, even as much of his world around him collapses -- right down to his workplace.

Meanwhile, Alberegt keeps learning more and more about the girl he killed. Erik knew the family that took her in, and had been helping them; he asks Alberegt for advice as to how they should proceed, and whether they should go to the police, as, as far as anyone else knows, the girl has simply disappeared, her fate entirely unknown; only Alberegt knows what became of her. Events even bring him back repeatedly to the scene of the crime: he faces a constant reckoning, and yet also walks entirely free, without anyone suspecting what he's done (or, indeed, even just what happened). Along the way, he keeps trying to justify his decisions and in/action -- never even fully convincing himself, but continuing to stumble down the same hopeless path nevertheless. It's a masterful pyschological profile of a man tortured by his own very real demons -- demons unseen by anyone else, with no one having the slightest idea of what weighs so heavily on Alberegt's mind.

The guardian angel also has the devil to deal with -- literally so, a constant jockeying for position and influence. The devil eggs Alberegt on -- "Cheer up, the devil said. The future is full of encouraging possibilities", he claims -- but the guardian angel doesn't have too much to worry about: Alberegt can't see it. The occasional suggestion is also fairly easily batted down:

The devil whispered, What if you took a different hat ? Once, long ago, you read a book about a man who put on somebody else's hat and turned into that person. Wouldn't that be your best option, becoming someone else ? Don't you want to give it a try ?

Don't do it, I said. They're just fairy tales you don't believe in anyway.

He put the other two hats back where they had been

Trust in me, I whispered. I've protected you from the worst till now. You're alive. Unscathed. You've come through it without a scratch. You can make amends for everything by doing penance. And that's the only thing of any value in this earthly existence. That's the only reason you mustn't die. Flee or stay, but stay alive. You can't die as besmirched as you are now. Because death is a marriage and only if your soul has been cleansed, can it breathe out with relief, and leave its earthly husk.

Has there ever been anything of all the things I tried to make of my life that didn't contain poison ?

Just as when the gas has been lit under a kettle, it seems for a long time as if nothing is happening, or almost nothing ...

The gas burns ... heat spreads ... but further consequences are absent.

And then, suddenly, the lid of the kettle starts jumping up and down. White steam escapes, seething powerfully. The water is boiling.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2021

About the Author :

Willem Frederik Hermans (1921-1995) was a leading Dutch author.

