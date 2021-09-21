

Silent Parade



by

Higashino Keigo



Title: Silent Parade Author: Higashino Keigo Genre: Novel Written: 2018 (Eng. 2021) Length: 344 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Silent Parade - US Silent Parade - UK Silent Parade - Canada

Japanese title: 沈黙のパレード

Translated by Giles Murray

A volume in the Detective Galileo series

Our Assessment:



B : a fairly creative take, quite well presented

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly A 21/9/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Higashino never allows plot to overwhelm his characterizations and explores the unintended consequences of law enforcement reliance on confessions to obtain convictions. In addition to brilliant twists, he provides shout-outs to impossible crime fiction classics. Golden age fans will welcome this flawless blend of police procedural and fair-play detection." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Silent Parade begins with not one but two old crimes. A fire in a house in a small town in Shizuoka prefecture uncovers the remains of two bodies, one the owner of the house that had long been seen as: "one of those so-called trash houses -- a house so overflowing with junk that it becomes a local landmark and eyesore", the other of a young woman who had gone missing three years earlier, Saori Namiki. It's a mystery how Saori might have ended up in that house where her remains were found -- except for one fact: the stepson of the house-owner turns out to be Kanichi Hasunuma. As Detective Chief Inspector Kusanagi asks when he hears the name: "Is it ... that Hasunuma ?"

Oh, yes, it is. That Hasunuma is etched in their minds from a case from some two decades earlier, when he had been put on trial for the murder of another young woman -- and, despite overwhelming (but circumstantial) evidence of his guilt, been found not guilty. (This is extremely unusual: the conviction rate in Japan of cases that go to trial is practically 100% -- though heavily reliant on confessions, which defendants are often strongly pressured into making.) Kusanagi had been involved in that case; he had even visited the house that has now burned down.

The daughter of a couple that run a restaurant, Saori had known Hasunuma; indeed, her family had barred him from their restaurant for bothering her. These connections, and his history, strongly suggest that Hasunuma was behind her disappearance and murder -- but having been burned once, the police are cautious in their approach and Hasunuma is careful in what little he says to them, making it hard to build up a case against him. He had learned long ago -- and used to good effect in his first trial -- that silence is the best policy when questioned about his possible involvement in a crime: he understands that in the Japanese system:

The confession is the king of evidence. And without the king, the cops can't do a thing.

About the Author :

Japanese author Higashino Keigo (東野圭吾) was born in 1958.

