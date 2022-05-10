the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
11 May 2022
11 May:
Goncourt de printemps | TIBF | 'BookTok' | The US publishing/literary world
11 May 2022
- Wednesday
Goncourt de printemps | TIBF | 'BookTok'
The US publishing/literary world
Goncourt de printemps
The Académie Goncourt has announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winners of their spring prizes, which include the Goncourt for a first novel -- which went to Les envolés by Étienne Kern; see also the Gallimard publicity page -- as well as those for biography and poetry.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
TIBF
The Tehran International Book Fair opened today and runs through 21 May; the Guest of Honour is Qatar.
As the Tehran Times report notes, the book fair also functions as an enormous book-selling opportunity, with publishers selling their books there at a discount.
But:
Due to this policy, a number of Iranian platforms for selling books online and publishers have banned the Tehran book fair this year.
They argue that this policy would cause too much damage to book sales at other times and may lead to the shutdown of bookstores and platforms.
An interesting situation .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
'BookTok'
I remain, online and off, very text-focused, both consumption- and production-wise; I don't have the patience to listen to podcasts and, although TikTok-videos at least have the advantage of great concision, haven't been able to work up much interest in them either.
Apparently, however, they're big -- even, or especially, in spreading the book-word.
At Oprah Daily Yashwina Canter offers the latest look at the phenomenon, in Why Are Authors Like Colleen Hoover and Taylor Jenkins Reid Seeing Their Book Sales Spike ? Credit BookTok.
I have to admit, I'm still scratching my head -- in no small part because of observations such as:
Bookstagrammer Rod Kelly (@read_by_rodkelly) proudly declares, “We don’t read the same books,” convincing reluctant readers to give writers like Philip Roth a chance.
(Okay, that's about 'Bookstagram' -- book talk/pictures on Instagram -- ... but it's all one big blur to me.
And ... Philip Roth ? )
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The US publishing/literary world
Even though I have been following -- very much on the periphery -- the American publishing and literary world for over two decades now with this site, how it functions remains fundamentally baffling to me.
This week -- and we're not even halfway through it -- has brought with its some pretty impressive examples of its dysfunction already.
There's The Believer-saga -- the magazine, which had been bought by UNLV, apparently flogged off to a group calling itself the 'Sex Toy Collective'; see the report at Gawker, as well as Heidi Julavits' Note to Believer Writers and Readers.
(Meanwhile: gotta love that UNLV still has a Give Online to the The Believer page up .....)
And then there's this case, which Daniel Victor summarizes in the opening paragraph of his article in The New York Times as:
A writer’s personal essay explaining why she plagiarized portions of what was to have been her debut novel was removed from a literary website on Monday after the essay itself was also found to have included plagiarized material.
Sigh.
(Victor notes that the essay dealt with, among other things: "the pressures of producing a debut book".
There should be no pressure to 'produce' a debut book.
There is no obligation to write a book.
If you have something to say, then, sure, try to say it -- but it's okay if you don't have anything to say; most people don't (at least not a book's worth ...).
It seems self-evident that if you are plagiarizing you do not have something to say -- you just like what someone else said.
(Which is fine, too -- just don't claim it for yourself.))
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (1 - 10 May 2022)
