the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 May 2022
1 May:
The New York Review of Each Other's Books ? | The Satyricon
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 May 2022
- Sunday
The New York Review of Each Other's Books ? | The Satyricon
The New York Review of Each Other's Books ?
Via I'm pointed to Dan Stone looking at the data in considering Is it really the “New York Review of Each Other's Books” ? as he goes about: 'Measuring the extent of self-reviewing at the New York Review of Books from 1963-2022'.
A fascinating data-dive -- with especially the graph of Likelihood of a New York Review of Books Contributor Having Their Own Book Reviewed in the New York Review of Books by Articles Written impressive, as he finds: "46% of people who write only one article have had a book they wrote reviewed, 58% at two articles, 63% at three articles, and 72% at 5".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Satyricon
In The New Criterion Victor Davis Hanson writes at considerable length on Living the “Satyricon”, arguing that: "The Satyricon of Petronius may be more relevant now than at any time in its two-millennium history".
He also notes:
One theme of this novel is that there can be no remarkable literary or artistic achievement given the proliferation of rhetoric and academicism that has replaced creativity, trivialized existential concerns, and obviated the challenges of conducting war and maintaining peace during the prosperity of the early empire.
Two translations of the Satyricon are under review at the complete review: the recent one by Gareth Schmeling and the earlier one by Michael Heseltine.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 30 April 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links