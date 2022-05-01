the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 May 2022

1 May: The New York Review of Each Other's Books ? | The Satyricon


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 May 2022 - Sunday

The New York Review of Each Other's Books ? | The Satyricon

       The New York Review of Each Other's Books ?

       Via I'm pointed to Dan Stone looking at the data in considering Is it really the “New York Review of Each Other's Books” ? as he goes about: 'Measuring the extent of self-reviewing at the New York Review of Books from 1963-2022'.
       A fascinating data-dive -- with especially the graph of Likelihood of a New York Review of Books Contributor Having Their Own Book Reviewed in the New York Review of Books by Articles Written impressive, as he finds: "46% of people who write only one article have had a book they wrote reviewed, 58% at two articles, 63% at three articles, and 72% at 5".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Satyricon

       In The New Criterion Victor Davis Hanson writes at considerable length on Living the “Satyricon”, arguing that: "The Satyricon of Petronius may be more relevant now than at any time in its two-millennium history".
       He also notes:
One theme of this novel is that there can be no remarkable literary or artistic achievement given the proliferation of rhetoric and academicism that has replaced creativity, trivialized existential concerns, and obviated the challenges of conducting war and maintaining peace during the prosperity of the early empire.
       Two translations of the Satyricon are under review at the complete review: the recent one by Gareth Schmeling and the earlier one by Michael Heseltine.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 30 April 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links