the complete review - fiction

Memento Mori



by

Muriel Spark



Our Assessment:



B : fine little entertainment and portrait of old age

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 8/1959 Phoebe Adams The Guardian . 4/6/2010 David Lodge The Hudson Review . Fall/1959 Sidney Monas The NY Times Book Rev. . 17/5/1959 Robert Phelps Sunday Times . 22/3/1959 John Metcalf Time . 15/6/1959 . The Times . 26/3/1959 .

Review Consensus :



Funny; well-written



From the Reviews :

"Muriel Spark has written a very funny novel indeed about the ancient and enterprising. The plot of the affair, while perfectly serviceable, is nothing much (.....) Much of the fun of Memento Mori lies in Miss Spark's style. She is lavish with unexpected but vivid comparisons. (...) The laughter in Memento Mori is frequently a delicate version of that aroused by a dignified citizen treading on a banana peel, but this is no disparagement, for the scheme is an old and honorable one and its effect is infallibly comic." - Phoebe Adams, The Atlantic





"(A) novel about death that ought to tease, entertain, and quietly perturb a wide variety of American readers. (...) In the course of events, Miss Spark's trim, unloitering narrative reveals a fairly complete gamut of human seaminess. (...) As a whole, the book is most engaging (.....) It is also, at times, a daffily hilarious book, even though it is pervasively concerned with the importance of Death and Judgment." - Robert Phelsps, The New York Times Book Review





"(A)n eccentric and engaging book (.....) In Memento Mori , half Poe, half Powell, Miss Spark has established total rule over her inhabitants. (...) This is a gruesomely graceful performance; real age is an eerie thing to look at: Memento Mori looks it in the eye, makes us feel the creaking joints, the rheumy eyes that we shall be, introduces us to the ghosts that lie ahead of us. It is Miss Spark's best book yet." - John Metcalf, Sunday Times





"It is this voice which makes the novel a cross between a detective story and a Morality, and although the end is somewhat inconclusive, some old skeletons in Kensington cupboards are made to rattle to a lively dance before it. is reached. The eccentricities and humiliations of extreme age would hardly seem promising material for comedy, but Miss Spark's style and wit do something peculiar to the macabre without robbing it of its quality." - The Times

The complete review 's Review :

Memento Mori features a large and almost entirely geriatric cast of characters; if not right at death's door they're certainly in the vicinity; several die over the course of the story, and in its brief concluding section, a what-happened-to summary, there's a whole of inventory of how many of the rest have then also met their maker (most of them ...). Indeed, death is almost constantly in the air in Memento Mori -- and, for those who might forget the inevitable, there's that helpful voice on the telephone, a mysterious caller who regularly rings up practically everyone involved with a simple message. It's first introduced, in the novel's opening, simply as that "familiar sentence" -- as the calls have already been coming for quite a while -- and later, when the press get hold of the story they twist the actual words into the more sensational and threatening warning: "You will die tonight". In fact, what the caller always says is:

Just the same words -- Remember you must die -- nothing more.

'And considering the evidence,' he said, 'in my opinion the offender is Death himself.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 May 2022

:

About the Author :

British author Muriel Spark lived 1918 to 2006.

