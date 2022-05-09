|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Memento Mori
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine little entertainment and portrait of old age
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Consensus:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Memento Mori features a large and almost entirely geriatric cast of characters; if not right at death's door they're certainly in the vicinity; several die over the course of the story, and in its brief concluding section, a what-happened-to summary, there's a whole of inventory of how many of the rest have then also met their maker (most of them ...). Indeed, death is almost constantly in the air in Memento Mori -- and, for those who might forget the inevitable, there's that helpful voice on the telephone, a mysterious caller who regularly rings up practically everyone involved with a simple message. It's first introduced, in the novel's opening, simply as that "familiar sentence" -- as the calls have already been coming for quite a while -- and later, when the press get hold of the story they twist the actual words into the more sensational and threatening warning: "You will die tonight". In fact, what the caller always says is:
Just the same words -- Remember you must die -- nothing more.The character's aren't allowed to forget this basic fact of life -- not that they really could anyway: at their advanced ages its practically impossible for them to overlook their own decline and that of those around them. Nevertheless, they don't like it being rubbed in so insistently, the constant reminder proving very unsettling for many of them. The police are called, but find it impossible to track down the mysterious voice. A retired Chief Inspector, Henry Mortimer, is also consulted, but proves of little help as well. (Indeed, not that he tells the others, but he too gets the mysterious calls -- though the voice he hears, "gentle-spoken and respectful", differs in at least one significant way from how the others describe their messenger.)
Mortimer isn't the only one who concludes:
'And considering the evidence,' he said, 'in my opinion the offender is Death himself.'Memento Mori isn't a mystery story, with the culprit and his (or her) nefarious motives uncovered at the end; instead, there's only that sense of inevitability; for all (narrative) intents and purposes, it may well be Death that's calling .....
Grim though all this may sound, Spark's novel is an amusing -- indeed, comic -- one; she has good fun leading her characters down this path that all must go.
There's quite a bit of bustle to the novel, its large cast of characters connected in various ways. With so many getting on in years, testamentary provisions feature prominently and there's quite a bit of re-writing of wills -- not least: "They found twenty-two different wills amongst Lettie Colson's papers, dated over the past forty years" --; there's also a good dose of blackmail going on. Circumstances shift constantly -- most prominently for Mabel Pettigrew, longtime housekeeper to Lisa Brooke, who looks to inherit the bulk of her employer's estate (Lisa Brooke is one of the novel's early casualties) only to find her claim superseded by Guy Leet, who was secretly married to Lisa Brooke. From there, Mrs. Pettigrew moves on to working as an attendant to the once-famous novelist Charmian Colston -- and blackmailing her husband Godfrey into changing his will, as she knows that Godfrey is guilty of some indiscretions which he desperately wants to keep from his wife, along with a business cover-up a while back. (As it turns out, Charmian has some skeletons in her closet as well, so ultimately it's all a wash; there are few who are anywhere near completely blameless in Memento Mori.)
Among the cast of characters is also a chronicler, Alec Warner, studying gerontology and meddling where he can -- and requesting that his subjects take the pulse and temperature of those receiving particular bits of news, to get a record of their physical reactions. Completely dedicated to his detailed large-scale study, he too finds his ambitions thwarted -- not by death, but by higher powers nonetheless. (He's one of the few allowed to survive in the final summing-up, too, but only reduced to the condition of some of his earlier subjects.)
Briefly, the novel looks like it might turn into the mystery that it seemed to tease early on, with death coming to one of the main characters -- effectively sudden and unexpected, at least for the reader -- but it's just another of Spark's feints. It remains a comedy of the confusions -- in its many forms -- of old age, showing again and again how, regardless of their efforts, the characters have little control over shaping their futures; life and death go on as they will.
It's all quite good fun, with a nice dark edge and old age nicely captured in all its declining variety, but still feels a bit light and slight. Still, it's a fine entertainment, and a good take on aging and old age.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 May 2022
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
British author Muriel Spark lived 1918 to 2006.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review