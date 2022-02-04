

the complete review - fiction

The White Room



by

Zoran Živković



general information | our review | about the author

Serbian title: Бела соба

Translated by Randall A. Major

Our Assessment:



B : enjoyably loopy metafiction

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Author Zoran Živković -- and his work -- are at the heart of The White Room. The author of twenty-two books and teacher of creative writing, now in his early seventies, narrates the novel -- yet another metafictional foray, with yet a different twist, from Živković.

It begins simply enough: as Živković announces in the novel's opening line: "Ivana had gone missing". Ivana is Ivana Đurić, the woman Živković has been involved with for the past two years. They've lived together for the past year or so, and when she doesn't return home on this evening Živković gets very worried, very fast.

He doesn't wait long: it's only two hours after she's supposed to have returned home that he calls the local Belgrade police station. He reaches Senior Inspector Sanja Mrvaljević, who doesn't simply tell him to wait a while longer but actually looks into the case. (She also happens to be familiar with Živković's work.) She doesn't even take long before getting back to him, reporting that, while they haven't made contact with her, they know where she is and have no reason to suspect anything bad happened to her. She appears to have gone to her destination of her own free will, and since she's an adult: "she's free to go wherever she wants".

The news is only semi-reässuring to Živković. Of course, he's relieved to hear she's apparently safe -- but that doesn't explain her sudden disappearance or why he can't reach her or why she hasn't left a clue behind as to what her intentions might be.

The next morning, he gets an e-mail from Ivana -- not with any text, but just what looks like a link. When he clicks it, he sees a video -- Ivana in a jungle setting, wearing the same clothes she had gone out in the day before. Baffled, he contacts Inspector Mrvaljević again, and sends her the link.

Soon the Inspector is taking a considerably greater interest in the case -- as then are other authorities. Živković continues receiving videos -- all in different settings, each as baffling as the first -- and the authorities have difficulty determining what's behind the hyperlinks. And, while the police were so sure about her whereabouts -- having tracked her via the near-omnipresent CCTV coverage of Belgrade's streets -- it turns out they might have missed something. Ivana remains elusive, and whatever game she seems to be playing mystifying; as Inspector Mrvaljević notes: "Ms. Đurić has confronted us with quite a serious problem".

As the Inspector sums up:

Ms. Đurić seems to disappear, then begins sending you enigmatic video messages via even more enigmatic links, not caring at all if she draws the attention of the police. She's certainly not doing so for no reason. Why couldn't she just tell you what she wants in a simpler fashion ? Why did she have to resort to something so complex ?

Here I was now in the same place, only twenty-four hours later: Ivana had disappeared without a trace. I was under house arrest, the secret service were watching my every move, we were both suspected of preparing a terrorist attack and the enigmas around me kept multiplying.

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 May 2022

About the Author :

Zoran Živković was born in Belgrade in 1948.

