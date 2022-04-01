the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the Literary Saloon
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 April 2022
21 April:
Joyce Carol Oates Prize | Wolfson History Prize shortlist | RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist | Palace of Flies review
21 April 2022
- Thursday
Joyce Carol Oates Prize | Wolfson History Prize shortlist
RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist | Palace of Flies review
Joyce Carol Oates Prize
The Joyce Carol Oates Prize is a prize that: "honors a mid-career author of fiction who has earned a distinguished reputation and the widespread praise of readers and reviewers" and this year's longlist had thirty-seven authors.
(Yes, that's a big number -- but (considerably) fewer than the number of novels Joyce Carol Oates has published.)
They've now announced this year's winner, and it is Lauren Groff.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Wolfson History Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Wolfson History Prize, "the UK's most prestigious history writing prize".
Only one of the shortlisted titles is under review at the complete review: God: An Anatomy, by Francesca Stavrakopoulou.
The winner will be announced on 22 June.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
RSL Ondaatje Prize shortlist
The Royal Society of Literature has announced the shortlist for this year's RSL Ondaatje Prize, awarded: "to an outstanding work of fiction, non-fiction or poetry that best evokes the spirit of a place".
The winner will be announced 4 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Palace of Flies review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Walter Kappacher's Hugo von Hofmannsthal-novel, Palace of Flies, just about out from New Vessel Press, in Georg Bauer's 2020/21 ACFNY Translation Prize-winning translation
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
