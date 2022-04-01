the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 April 2022

11 April: Hisham Bustani Q & A | Translation in ... India | Ivan Moscow review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 April 2022 - Monday

Hisham Bustani Q & A | Translation in ... India | Ivan Moscow review

       Hisham Bustani Q & A

       At the Middle East Research and Information Project Curtis Ryan has a Q & A with the The Perception of Meaning-author, in Not Lost in Translation -- An Interview with Jordanian Author and Activist Hisham Bustani.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation in ... India

       In the New Indian Express Sahana Iyer reports that 'lack of international awareness of what the Indian literary market offers and the inability of publishers to access these spaces and opportunities for international translation causes the trouble', in Trouble in the translation trail.
       Among the observations: historian and translator J Devika finds:
In literature, right now it is about rediscovering local idioms, dialects and I find it alarming that all this is being rendered into flat, standardised English. These local idioms are included in the text as a political act.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ivan Moscow review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Boris Pilnyak's 1927 novel, Ivan Moscow, recently re-issued by Sublunary Editions.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 April 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links