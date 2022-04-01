the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 April 2022
11 April:
Hisham Bustani Q & A | Translation in ... India | Ivan Moscow review
11 April 2022
- Monday
Hisham Bustani Q & A | Translation in ... India | Ivan Moscow review
Hisham Bustani Q & A
At the Middle East Research and Information Project Curtis Ryan has a Q & A with the The Perception of Meaning-author, in Not Lost in Translation -- An Interview with Jordanian Author and Activist Hisham Bustani.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translation in ... India
In the New Indian Express Sahana Iyer reports that 'lack of international awareness of what the Indian literary market offers and the inability of publishers to access these spaces and opportunities for international translation causes the trouble', in Trouble in the translation trail.
Among the observations: historian and translator J Devika finds:
In literature, right now it is about rediscovering local idioms, dialects and I find it alarming that all this is being rendered into flat, standardised English. These local idioms are included in the text as a political act.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Ivan Moscow review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Boris Pilnyak's 1927 novel, Ivan Moscow, recently re-issued by Sublunary Editions.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
