Autumn Rounds



Jacques Poulin



French title: La tournée d'automne

Translated by Sheila Fischman

B+ : nice little summer story

From the Reviews :

"La tournée d'automne builds around three interrelated passions: for books, for nature, and for another person. (...) As with other Poulin novels, the style of La tournée d'automne is both understated and enchanting. Amusing appearances by Jack Waterman (from Volkswagen Blues) and the occasional hungry cat punctuate the novel's bittersweet tone." - Steven Daniell, World Literature Today

The central figure in Autumn Rounds is simply called the Driver. As he explains:

"People call me the Driver. I have a van full of books -- a bookmobile. My job is lending books."

The Ministry left it up to him to decide. when to set out. Over the years they had shown more and more confidence in this rather eccentric driver who combined the diligence of a civil servant with the capriciousness of a nomad.

"You talk like me. You say, 'of course' and 'Sure.' And you've read the same books I have ... How come we're so much alike, you and I ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 April 2022

About the Author :

French-Canadian author Jacques Poulin was born in 1937.

