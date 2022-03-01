the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 April 2022
1 April:
Another Executed Renaissance ? | Stella Prize shortlist | Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist | Premio Strega candidates
1 April 2022
- Friday
Another Executed Renaissance ? | Stella Prize shortlist
Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist | Premio Strega candidates
Another Executed Renaissance ?
At Eurozine Victoria Amelina reminds readers that: 'For Ukrainians, the Soviet-Russian purge of their national intelligentsia in the 1930s is more than just a memory' -- and that they worry about a new one, in Cancel culture vs. execute culture.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Stella Prize shortlist
They've announced the six-title-strong shortlist for this year's Stella Prize, awarded for a book by an Australian woman (cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive).
The winner will be announced on 28 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dylan Thomas Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize, awarded: "for the best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39 or under".
The six finalists come in a variety of genres: four novels, one poetry collection, and one short story collection.
The winner will be announced 12 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Premio Strega candidates
They've now announced the twelve candidates for this year's Premio Strega, the leading Italian novel prize.
The titles were selected from 74 submitted titles.
The five finalists will be announced on 8 June, and the winner on 7 July.
(Meanwhile, my review of the 2020 winner should be up later today .....)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
