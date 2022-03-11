the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 March 2022
11 March:
International Booker Prize longlist | Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis
11 March 2022
- Friday
International Booker Prize longlist | Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis
International Booker Prize longlist
They've announced the thirteen-title-strong longlist for the International Booker Prize:
Remember, this prize is for books published in the UK -- and whose author and translator are both alive (i.e. no translations of old classics are eligible).
- After The Sun by Jonas Eika, translated by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg
- The Book of Mother by Violaine Huisman, translated by Leslie Camhi
- The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft
- Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, translated by Anton Hur
- Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, translated by Frances Riddle
- Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, translated by Tiffany Tsao
- Heaven by Kawakami Mieko, translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd
- Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, translated by Anton Hur
- More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman, translated by Jessica Cohen
- A New Name: Septology VI-VII by Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls
- Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes
- Phenotypes by Paulo Scott, translated by Daniel Hahn
- Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated by Daisy Rockwell
An impressive showing by smaller publishers -- including three titles each published by Tilted Axis Press and Fitzcarraldo, as well as titles by Honford Star, Lolli Edition, and Charco Press -- and translator Anton Hur has two titles on the list.
Neat also to see the prize ranging far beyond just the European.
Disappointingly, I've only seen one title beyond the two already under review at the complete review; I'm not holding my breath about being able to get my hands on any of the others anytime soon .....
The shortlist will be announced 7 April, and the winner on 26 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis
The Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis is a German prize for a short, critical non-fiction text -- paying out an impressive €35,000, making it one of the richest literary prizes going, reckoned per word.
(This year's winning text is 3800 words long -- that works out to more than US$l10 per word.)
They've now announced this year's winner, and it is 'Die Verteidigung der Poesie in Zeiten dauernden Exils' ('The defense of poetry in times of enduring exile'), by Belarusian author Volha Hapeyeva; you can read the whole (German) text here (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
Some of Hapeyeva's work has been translated into English as well; see, for example, the chapbook In my Garden of Mutants; see the Arc publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
