the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 March 2022

11 March: International Booker Prize longlist | Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 March 2022 - Friday

International Booker Prize longlist | Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis

       International Booker Prize longlist

       They've announced the thirteen-title-strong longlist for the International Booker Prize:
  • After The Sun by Jonas Eika, translated by Sherilyn Nicolette Hellberg

  • The Book of Mother by Violaine Huisman, translated by Leslie Camhi

  • The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, translated by Jennifer Croft

  • Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, translated by Anton Hur

  • Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, translated by Frances Riddle

  • Happy Stories, Mostly by Norman Erikson Pasaribu, translated by Tiffany Tsao

  • Heaven by Kawakami Mieko, translated by Samuel Bett and David Boyd

  • Love in the Big City by Sang Young Park, translated by Anton Hur

  • More Than I Love My Life by David Grossman, translated by Jessica Cohen

  • A New Name: Septology VI-VII by Jon Fosse, translated by Damion Searls

  • Paradais by Fernanda Melchor, translated by Sophie Hughes

  • Phenotypes by Paulo Scott, translated by Daniel Hahn

  • Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree, translated by Daisy Rockwell
       Remember, this prize is for books published in the UK -- and whose author and translator are both alive (i.e. no translations of old classics are eligible).
       An impressive showing by smaller publishers -- including three titles each published by Tilted Axis Press and Fitzcarraldo, as well as titles by Honford Star, Lolli Edition, and Charco Press -- and translator Anton Hur has two titles on the list. Neat also to see the prize ranging far beyond just the European.
       Disappointingly, I've only seen one title beyond the two already under review at the complete review; I'm not holding my breath about being able to get my hands on any of the others anytime soon .....

       The shortlist will be announced 7 April, and the winner on 26 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis

       The Wortmeldungen-Literaturpreis is a German prize for a short, critical non-fiction text -- paying out an impressive €35,000, making it one of the richest literary prizes going, reckoned per word. (This year's winning text is 3800 words long -- that works out to more than US$l10 per word.)
       They've now announced this year's winner, and it is 'Die Verteidigung der Poesie in Zeiten dauernden Exils' ('The defense of poetry in times of enduring exile'), by Belarusian author Volha Hapeyeva; you can read the whole (German) text here (warning ! dreaded pdf format !).
       Some of Hapeyeva's work has been translated into English as well; see, for example, the chapbook In my Garden of Mutants; see the Arc publicity page, or get your copy at Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 March 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links