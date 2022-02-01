the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
1 March 2022
1 March:
EUPL nominees | PEN America Literary Awards | Stella Prize longlist | Wladimir Kaminer Q & A | Sour Grapes review7
go to weblog
return to main archive
1 March 2022
- Tuesday
EUPL nominees | PEN America Literary Awards | Stella Prize longlist
Wladimir Kaminer Q & A | Sour Grapes review7
EUPL nominees
The European Union Prize for Literature has radically overhauled its format; rather than selecting winners from each of the thirteen or fourteen of 41 countries that the prize rotates through, year by year, each country in each cycle selects one book which then is a finalist for the single prize to be awarded.
They've now announced the fourteen nominated titles for the 2022 edition of the prize -- one title each from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Ukraine.
The winner will be announced 21 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
PEN America Literary Awards
They've announced the winners of this year's PEN America Literary Awards.
The PEN Translation Prize went to Julia Sanches' translation of Mariana Oliver's Migratory Birds; see also the Transit Books publicity page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Stella Prize longlist
The Stella Prize -- an Australian prize for the best work, in any genre, authored by a woman ("cis, trans, and non-binary inclusive") -- has announced its twelve finalists, selected from 220 submissions.
The shortlist will be announced 31 March, and the winner on 28 April.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Wladimir Kaminer Q & A
At Deutsche Welle Rayna Breuer has a Q & A with the German-writing Russian born author, Wladimir Kaminer: 'Putin lives in the past'.
He notes:
When you shed a little light on this dark head, you see how incredibly backward, uncivilized and unqualified Putin and his colleagues, former KGB officers, are.
It is a catastrophe that such unqualified personnel run the government of a country.
It is indeed.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Sour Grapes review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Dan Rhodes' new novel, Sour Grapes, a satire of the literary establishment, now also out in the US.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (21 - 28 February 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links