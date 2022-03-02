Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Hafez in Love



by

Iraj Pezeshkzad



Persian title: حافظ ناشنیده پند

Translated by Pouneh Shabani-Jadidi and Patricia J. Higgins

With a Foreword by Dominic Parviz Brookshaw

B : charming historical romance, with a nice comic touch

The Hafez of the title is the famous Persian poet, Shams al-Din Mohammad Hafez (ca. 1320-1390). The novel is narrated by his brother-in-law and close friend, Mohammad Golandam, who begins his account in the Shiraz of 1354, when the two are still just twenty-three years old. Political power has shifted, with longtime ruler Sheikh Abu Eshaq Inju -- often called Shah Sheikh here -- chased out of town and conqueror Amir Mobarez al-Din Mohammad Mozaffar taking power a few months earlier.

The young Hafez -- generally called Shams al-Din here -- is already a well-known poet, in a city in which poetry is highly regarded -- if not always truly appreciated: even in the best of times, many of the rich and powerful show only very superficial interest:

It is clear that they only want poets and minstrels at their gatherings because of their names and reputations; it is one of the means of demonstrating the host's greatness and power, like silk rugs and gold-embroidered curtains.

This blood-shedding creature of God understands neither literature nor poetry. He is one of those dull-hearted people who, in the words of Shams Qeis Razi, don't 'distinguish between the sound of music and the braying of an ass.' His source of pleasure and happiness is cutting off heads.

Shams al-Din has not left any of them off lightly. He has massacred Sufis, judges, jurists, and police officers with the blade of his pen. Those few who have survived his pen, he has offended for his own entertainment and laughter. Consider recently, amidst all his problems, how many troubles he has caused --

Syracuse University Press publicity page

Hafez at the Encyclopædia Iranica

About the Author :

Iranian author Iraj Pezeshkzad (ایرج پزشکزاد) lived 1928 to 2022.

