the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 February 2022

21 February: The book market in ... Georgia | Responses • Kafka's Prague review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 February 2022 - Monday

The book market in ... Georgia | Responses • Kafka's Prague review

       The book market in ... Georgia

       The Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association recently commissioned a report that's now been released as Georgian Book Market Research: 2016-2020 (warning ! dreaded pdf format !), prepared by ACT. See also the Agenda.ge report, Book market study: less new titles and sales in Covid-hit years, women and youth more avid readers, which sums up some of the findings.
       Lots of interesting odds and ends in the actual report -- including the big fall in the number of both titles published and books printed in 2020. Books originally written in Georgian have pretty steadily made up 45 per cent of the market; the most-translated-from language is English (ahead of French, Russian, and German, respectively). And: the average book sold 264 copies in 2020 (down from 328 in 2019).
       Among the points of interest: they list the bestselling titles, Georgian authors, and foreign authors -- with Guram Dochanashvili's The First Robe the bestselling title of 2020; see also the GNBC information page. (I actually have a copy of the German translation of this -- but only an e-version, which has kept me from getting to it properly .....)
       Meanwhile, the fifth-bestselling non-fiction e-book in translation was ... Mein Kampf.

       There's way too little Georgian literature available in English translation; see also the Georgian literature under review at the complete review.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Responses • Kafka's Prague review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jiří Kolář's Responses • Kafka's Prague -- another volume of Kolář from Twisted Spoon Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 February 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links