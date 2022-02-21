the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 February 2022
21 February:
The book market in ... Georgia | Responses • Kafka's Prague review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 February 2022
- Monday
The book market in ... Georgia | Responses • Kafka's Prague review
The book market in ... Georgia
The Georgian Publishers and Booksellers Association recently commissioned a report that's now been released as Georgian Book Market Research: 2016-2020 (warning ! dreaded pdf format !), prepared by ACT.
See also the Agenda.ge report, Book market study: less new titles and sales in Covid-hit years, women and youth more avid readers, which sums up some of the findings.
Lots of interesting odds and ends in the actual report -- including the big fall in the number of both titles published and books printed in 2020.
Books originally written in Georgian have pretty steadily made up 45 per cent of the market; the most-translated-from language is English (ahead of French, Russian, and German, respectively).
And: the average book sold 264 copies in 2020 (down from 328 in 2019).
Among the points of interest: they list the bestselling titles, Georgian authors, and foreign authors -- with Guram Dochanashvili's The First Robe the bestselling title of 2020; see also the GNBC information page.
(I actually have a copy of the German translation of this -- but only an e-version, which has kept me from getting to it properly .....)
Meanwhile, the fifth-bestselling non-fiction e-book in translation was ... Mein Kampf.
There's way too little Georgian literature available in English translation; see also the Georgian literature under review at the complete review.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Responses • Kafka's Prague review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jiří Kolář's Responses • Kafka's Prague -- another volume of Kolář from Twisted Spoon Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 February 2022)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links