Responses • Kafka's Prague



by

Jiří Kolář



Czech title: Odpovědi

Originally published in 1984, but the Responses were compiled in 1973 and Kafka's Prague dates to 1977-8

were compiled in 1973 and dates to 1977-8 Translated and with a Note by Ryan Scott

Translations of the Kafka-quotes by Kevin Blahut

With illustrations by the author

Our Assessment:



B+ : neat double-work, in a lovely edition

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Dublin Rev. of Books . 12/2021 Alena Dvořáková

From the Reviews :

"Ryan Scott, who has translated Responses from Kolář’s Czech into English and who also wrote the brief but informative translator’s note which places the poet and artist in the wider Czech and European cultural context, has on the whole done an admirable job, in spite of some inaccuracies and even mistranslations of Kolář’s tricky prose. His rendition of Kolář’s voice in prose manages to capture the originality of the artist’s perspective as well as the occasional strangeness of his formulations. (...) Putting the two halves of the book together, one could say that Responses introduces the reader to a theory of poetry and art in interaction, at least insofar as anything like a theory can be abstracted from Kolář’s fragmented commentary. Subsequently, in Kafka’s Prague, we are offered the chance to see that theory put into practice by a master practitioner using one of his favourite techniques. The book as a whole seems to invite its readers to judge for themselves not just how effective such juxtaposition of word and image may be but also what kind of effects it might generate when transposed into a different cultural context." - Alena Dvořáková, Dublin Review of Books

The complete review 's Review :

The two parts of Responses • Kafka's Prague are very different. Translator Ryan Scott describes Responses in his Note as:

Comprising seventy-one responses of varying length with no questions, the individual texts range across biographical details, descriptions of techniques, and reflections on the artists and writers who influenced him.

Perhaps its a form of mania, but Balzac's emendations and Dostoevsky's manuscripts always excited me more than the printed book. All of it affected me more powerfully than the actual reading of the work. The main thing for me was to get inside the author. I was always more interested in the process than the outcome -- the final version.

When I first read Sandburg, under the sway of this scenery, he at once became my native poet. The transformations of men at that time into outlaws brought me closer to Edgar Lee Masters, and I even called him the new Ovid, author of a new Metamorphoses. He taught me to take notice of human destinies, the destinies of each and every person I met. He taught me to see, hear, and feel differently, as if he had transformed all my senses. And because I had admired Whitman since I was a boy, I dove into his polyphony and almost drowned in it.

From the beginning my ideal way of working has been not to persist in something discovered. Not to be a craftsman of a single work. Artists post-Joyce must be interested in everything and realize that the history of the world commands them to do things differently -- and to flee from what they already know how to do.

Having to relearn everything from the beginning after my stroke in 1970 also forced me to learn to think anew. What often required my stubborn persistence and what had been hard for me to work out now was coming to me all at once on its own. The past merged with the present, fiction with reality, fantasy with consciousness.

I said before that I didn't feel as if tearing, crumpling, and cutting reproductions and texts were acts of destruction. It felt more like a kind of interrogation, as though I were constantly querying something, or something were querying me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 February 2022

About the Author :

Czech artist and author Jiří Kolář lived 1914 to 2002.

