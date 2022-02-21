

the complete review - fiction

The Marquise de Gange



by

The Marquis de Sade



general information | quotes | our review | links | about the author

French title: La marquise de Gange

Translated and with an Introduction by Will McMorran

With an Appendix with a translation of Gayot de Pitaval's account of the Marquise de Ganges' case

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : too hurried but engaging and intriguing

See our review for fuller assessment.

Quotes :

"Using the abbé de Gange (the chief villain of the story) as his porte-parole, Sade reaffirms his atheistic and amoral views, while at the same time seeming to espouse the marquise’s religious and moral ideals. Through this dialogical approach, Sade is able to revisit and further explore some of the key questions raised in his earlier writings -- questions about faith and irreligion, virtue and vice, and the origins of good and evil. (...) Sade identifies with both the marquise and her murderers, particularly with her brother-in-law the abbé. Moreover, he uses the conflict between the marquise and the abbé and the verbal duels between them as a means of exploring his thoughts on good and evil, virtue and vice. (...) . Sade manages to include all the customary Gothic horrors: sinister castles, gloomy dungeons, lascivious bandits hiding out in secret caves, chase scenes through dark forests on stormy nights, trapdoors opening onto dissected cadavers, and disinterred skeletons in moonlit graveyards. (...) La Marquise de Gange constitutes a serious and moving exploration of some of the central questions raised in his earlier writings" - Mary Trouille, Eighteenth-Century Fiction 17:1 (10/2004)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Translator Will McMorran's Introduction to this first English edition of de Sade's last published novel begins by summing up the end the historical Marquise de Ganges (yes, de Sade dropped the final 's') came to in 1667. It was a famous case -- "one of the crimes of the century", McMorran notes -- and de Sade's readers were likely familiar with it; numerous books featured the story, notably also Gayot de Pitaval's Causes célèbres et intéressantes, which de Sade relied on for his own version. (Gayot de Pitaval's account is helpfully also included in this volume, as an Appendix.) The Marquise de Ganges' end was indeed sensational -- but the revelation of exactly what happened to her somewhat deflates what follows. Readers may well expect that a virtuous heroine has no chance of faring well in a de Sade-novel -- and of course his Marquise de Gange doesn't -- but knowing exactly what happened to his protagonist's real-life counterpart does take away some of the suspense of how the character is doomed and finally done for. Not that de Sade skimps on the (melo)drama and suspense going forward; still that description of what actually happened, in the opening paragraph of the Introduction, is a lot to live up to and equal. In other words, readers are strongly advised to close their eyes at least to the opening paragraph (and preferably the opening pages) of the Introduction before plunging into the novel; as useful as the background information is, it can't help but (too) strongly color what follows of de Sade's own fiction.

De Sade opens the novel with a Preface in which he acknowledges that readers likely are familiar with the story of the unfortunate Marquise de Ganges -- "Did everyone not shudder when they heard ? Did any sensitive soul fail to shed a tear ?" -- but he doesn't go into any of its details here, merely explaining why he offers yet another account of events ("the author of the Causes célèbres did not know all there was to this matter [.....] Better informed than he, we have been able to elaborate these events more fully"). He prepares the reader for the most tragic of stories -- suggesting also:

God forbid we should allow ourselves to paint this canvas any darker than it already is ! It would be impossible in any case, even if someone were to try.

When, after several wrong turns and missteps, one finally arrives at the heart of this labyrinth, a sarcophagus of black marble presents itself.

'This shall be our final resting place,' said Alphonse to his Euphrasie. 'Here, my loyal and dear friend, wrapped in each other's arms, the centuries will roll by overhead without reaching us or taking us with them ... Does the idea trouble you, Euphrasie ?'

To describe all three in one fell swoop, we shall say that the Marquis lent himself to evil, the Abbé counselled it, and the Chevalier committed it.

I see only one way, and that is to lay ever more traps in Euphrasie's path, concealing ourselves so well that we evade all suspicion. When she falls into them, as she inevitably must, this should excite the Marquis's jealousy more than ever; let the scandal we shall foment around each stumble ruin his wife's reputation. Let this series of crimes force the Marquis, as he sees her disgracing herself again with every guilty step, to have her legally removed from the administration of the inheritance, so that one of the three of us can take charge of it.

No, evil is not in Nature, it is in man's depravity, when he forgets its laws, or when he loses all sense of the true meaning of these laws: is there a man in the world who would be capable of committing a crime in cold blood ? ... Of course not. Who is the man who commits a crime ? One carried away by his passions; one who, by defying Nature, and straying from it, can no longer be a man of Nature.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

Donatien Alphonse François de Sade at books and writers

Sade at the BnF

See Index of French literature

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Notorious French author Donatien Alphonse François de Sade lived 1740 to 1814.

- Return to top of the page -