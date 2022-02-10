Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Book of

the Most Precious Substance



by

Sara Gran



B+ : brisk good fun

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. A 28/1/2022 Danielle Trussoni

"Gran’s writing, like the grimoire, is palpably seductive. The search for pleasure and magic is an aphrodisiac, one that pulses on the page. Gran’s plotting is hairpin in its curvature, her descriptions of desire sexy and subtle. Like Lily Albrecht, readers have little choice but to follow the book to its sinister conclusion." - Danielle Trussoni, The New York Times Book Review

The Book of the Most Precious Substance is narrated by Lily Albrecht. She once wrote a bestselling novel and was on her way to becoming a successful author, but she hasn't written anything in years and now gets by as a bookseller; she's: "a rare generalist in a world of specialists -- indeed:

That was my outstanding quality as a bookseller. I was a dilettante.

It works. But the tricky thing is, it never works exactly how you expect. People think they're smart enough to summon up some entity or make someone fall in love with them and have it all turn out for the best. But they aren't smart enough. Whatever it is that usually decides our fates -- Gods, luck, random chance -- is smarter than us. It's always smarter. Magic works, but it's an exercise in irony, sometimes a dangerous one.

It works. It's real. You can get what you want. Whatever you think will make you happy. But the problem seems to be that most people are wrong about what will make them happy.

There's probably a hundred books worth as much as this one, and when one is available for sale, it tends to generate drama.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 February 2022

Dreamland Books publicity page

Profile in The Los Angeles Times

About the Author :

American author Sara Gran was born in 1971.

