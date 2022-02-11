the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
11 February 2022

11 February 2022

11 February: 2021 Translation Prizes | Swiss national literary prizes | Prix Sade longlist


11 February 2022 - Friday

2021 Translation Prizes | Swiss national literary prizes
Prix Sade longlist

       2021 Translation Prizes

       The Society of Authors has announced the winners of the 2021 Translation Prizes -- eight of them.
       An astonishing number of the runners-up are under review at the complete review (Crisis ! Chitambo ! Cox ! A Long Way Off ! São Bernardo ! Adrift in the Middle Kingdom !), but the only winning title under review is Schlegel-Tieck Prize winner Porcelain, Durs Grünbein's poetry -- though I haven't actually seen Karen Leeder's prize-winning translation but rather reviewed the German original (and really have to update that review-page ...).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Swiss national literary prizes

       They've announced the national Swiss literary awards, including the big author prize, the Grand Prix suisse de littérature, which went to Reto Hänny, and the career translation prize, the prix spécial de traduction, which went to Maurizia Balmelli, who translates from French and English into Italian; they also announced the book prizes, the prix suisses de littérature, given to seven books; see the official press release, the Swiss Literary Prize 2022 page, and the swissinfo.ch report, Reto Hänny wins top Swiss literature prize.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Sade longlist

       They've announced the always intriguing longlist for this year's prix Sade -- with several graphic works in the mix this year; see, for example, the Livres Hebdo report.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


