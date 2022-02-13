|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
God
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : impressive overview
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Francesca Stavrakopoulou's take on (the Abrahamic-)God(-conception) in God is, just as the subtitle promises: An Anatomy. She notes in her Introduction that:
While I was studying theology and religion at university, there was a broad assumption among lecturers and students alike that the God of the Bible is without a body.As she points out, however:
But as I looked closely at the books comprising the Bible, I couldn't find this bodiless God. Instead, the ancient texts conjured up a startling corporeal image of God as a human-shaped deityThat corporeal image is, of course, still with us -- notably in more recent artistic representations of this particular Almighty, such as, as she puts it, the "white-haired sovereign elder of the cosmos" also found in Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam. Apparently, there have long been efforts to explain this away theologically, as somehow merely symbolic or allegorical -- apparently quite successful efforts, given the broad assumption Stavrakopoulou encountered at university -- but, as she shows here, the sheer amount of literal and physical evidence, and its forms, suggesting that 'God' was conceived and long seen as very much humanoid is quite overwhelming. So also, in tracing the history of the God-story, i.e. the pre-biblical shaping of the Yahweh-figure that became the 'God' of the Bible, it is clear that the character was always seen as very human-like in anatomy (if also, from early on, at least larger-than-life, including physically).
Stavrakopoulou makes her case from bottom to top, dividing her book into five parts, each focused on a different part of the (Divine's) body: 'Feet and Legs', 'Genitals', Torso', 'Arms and Hands', and the 'Head'. She makes her case with examples from the Bible, as well as later secondary Jewish and Christian sources, -- which all already provide a wealth of material -- but the real strength of the book is in in its grounding in pre-biblical myth and history, especially in the ancient south-west Asian area. (Stavrakopoulou explains that she uses the designation 'ancient south-west Asia' as the to-date still more common 'ancient near East' is: "Western-centric and freighted with colonial baggage (much like its older metonym, 'the Orient')".)
The 'God'-figure of the Bible -- Yahweh -- is clearly rooted in the pre-biblical mythology of the region and he, like other gods of the times, was clearly human-like -- "albeit on a far more impressive, glamorous scale". This Almighty was also always clearly a he -- a male figure (who, as Stavrakopoulou notes, also "took wives and had sex"). And, as she shows, much of his human-like corporeality lingered on, most notably in the would-be definitive Bible, where a physical 'God' pops up rather often.
In each part of her book, Stavrakopoulou offers a wealth of examples: she knows her Bible, and she knows her ancient south-west Asian mythology and history, and there are examples galore for each part of the body (and its functions and roles). Bodily functions also figure -- sex, eating, defecation --, with Stavrakopoulou pulling out an amazing variety of examples. (Among the many fascinating titbits is a quote from Catherine of Siena who: "reminded other brides of Christ that 'we do not marry Christ with rings of gold or silver but with the ring of Christ's foreskin, given in the circumcision and accompanied by pain and the shedding of blood'".)
Stavrakopoulou cleverly begins several sections of the book with anecdotes of sorts from the contemporary world, giving it some more immediacy. Rigorous though her analysis is throughout, she also shows a lighter touch in her writing -- sometimes somewhat jarringly: Babylonian king Marduk-apla-iddina II is described as "flashy" and an image from the Old English Hexateuch is described as one where: "God and Moses tiptoe daintily across the mountain peaks".
God is consistently fascinating; it also seems nearly exhaustive, Stavrakopoulou ranging so far and wide with her examples -- but, as such, is also somewhat exhausting: it can feel like Stavrakopoulou is bludgeoning the reader with the vast amount of her evidence. As with so much writing about religion and mythology, the examples are often quite incredible, making for a thoroughly engaging reading experience; still, the way Stavrakopoulou piles so much on can be overwhelming. But then, she makes her case in no small part with the sheer range and amount of her examples -- and she certainly seems to make a very solid case.
Theologically, this is apparently all considered more complicated and less clear-cut. To those of us baffled by the whole idea of religion, in any form, (much less deities, in whatever form) these debates are quite mystifying but it would have been interesting to see what more of the counter-arguments are; some of the reviews are helpful in this regard (but, at least to this reader, the counterarguments seem largely unconvincing, with Stavrakopoulou's seeming the sensible way of seeing all this (but then of course religion isn't (meant to be) sensible ...)).
While the focus on the physical/corporeal is certainly also of interest to the non-religiously-minded reader, it's the presentation of the history and evolution of the Judeo-Christian 'God'-figure that stands out. However, while Stavrakopoulou does consider some of the continuing evolution of how the character is seen, in more recent times -- in, for example, interpretations of specific episodes from the Bible -- there certainly would have been room to explore at at least some more depth, for example, the apparent move from seeing this God as more human in form to the more abstract incorporeal figure it is now apparently considered to be. (Stavrakopoulou also barely mentions Islam and the Islamic understanding of the figure -- in part, of course, because they took that whole idolatry commandment much more seriously, making for fewer physical traces in any form that might suggest their God was humanoid in physical form.)
God is a very impressive work, quite amazing in its scholarship. It is also a very entertaining read -- the examples are fascinating. Apparently, or possibly, much of this can be read and interpreted very differently as well, but that's beyond my ken, and while it would have been interesting to learn more about what Stavrakopoulou makes of more of these theological contortions (she does get to a few of them), she already achieves a great deal in God with her near-single-minded focus on the body.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 February 2022
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Francesca Stavrakopoulou teaches at the University of Exeter.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2022 the complete review