the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

1 February 2022
1 February:
Dublin Literary Award longlist | Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists
1 February 2022
Dublin Literary Award longlist | Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists
Dublin Literary Award longlist
They've announced the longlist for this year's Dublin Literary Award -- 79 titles nominated by libraries from around (much of) the world, with 30 of them works in translation.
Nine of the titles are under review at the complete review:
This year's 79 titles is way up from last year's 49 -- but I kind of miss the good old days, when the list was really huge (in 2020 there were 156 books, for example).
- At Night all Blood is Black, by David Diop
- The Disaster Tourist, by Yun Ko-eun
- The Employees, by Olga Ravn
- Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Kraft, by Jonas Lüscher
- Miss Iceland, by Auður Ava Ólafsdóttir
- October Child, by Linda Boström Knausgård
- Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke
- Your Story, My Story, by Connie Palmen
The shortlist will be announced 22 March, and the winning title on 19 May.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists
In The Bookseller Sian Bayley reports that Hale, Sanghera and Brown make Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists.
The Parliamentary Book Awards are for political writing, and: "are awarded across three categories and voted for by parliamentarians".
Two of the categories are also for works by parliamentarians, but at least there's also a Best Political Book by a Non-Parliamentarian-category
The winners will be announced on 9 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
