the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

1 February 2022

1 February: Dublin Literary Award longlist | Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists


go to weblog

return to main archive


1 February 2022 - Tuesday

Dublin Literary Award longlist | Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists

       Dublin Literary Award longlist

       They've announced the longlist for this year's Dublin Literary Award -- 79 titles nominated by libraries from around (much of) the world, with 30 of them works in translation.
       Nine of the titles are under review at the complete review:        This year's 79 titles is way up from last year's 49 -- but I kind of miss the good old days, when the list was really huge (in 2020 there were 156 books, for example).

       The shortlist will be announced 22 March, and the winning title on 19 May.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists

       In The Bookseller Sian Bayley reports that Hale, Sanghera and Brown make Parliamentary Book Awards shortlists.
       The Parliamentary Book Awards are for political writing, and: "are awarded across three categories and voted for by parliamentarians". Two of the categories are also for works by parliamentarians, but at least there's also a Best Political Book by a Non-Parliamentarian-category
       The winners will be announced on 9 March.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (21 - 31 January 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links