the complete review - fiction

Gentleman Overboard



by

Herbert Clyde Lewis



With an Introduction by George Szirtes

With an Afterword by Brad Bigelow

Our Assessment:



A- : a well-turned little work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Listener B+ 21/7/1937 Edwin Muir The NY Times Book Rev. B 23/5/1937 Charles Poore Sunday Times A 11/7/1937 Ralph Straus Time . 31/5/1937 . The Times . 16/7/1937 J.S.

From the Reviews :

"It is genuinely terrifying in a quiet way, for it makes unsparing use of two simple properties, the Pacific Ocean and the little man afloat on it. (...) This story is a good test for the nerve of the reader, but what he will get from the test it is hard to say, apart from a suspicion that life is a much more hazardous thing than he thought. But it is excellently told." - Edwin Muir, The Listener





"In form it is a novella; in content it is a review under pressure of a pretty stuffy life; in conception it is brightly promising, and in execution it is more methodical than stirring. The idea, certainly is exciting enough. (...) The story, then, is simply a flight of fancy. It is an entertaining one too -- which is in itself significant. It could have been considerably more of a searching commentary on Manhattan man faced with the slow torture of death on a placid, unhurried, devouring sea. But Standish seems to be undergoing an experiment rather than an experience." - Charles Poore, The New York Times Book Review





"It is an astonishingly vivid little story which takes hold of you at once. Indeed, at times you feel that you must have fallen into the water yourself. Now you are angry, now incredulous. (...) The tension becomes painful, nightmarish, unbearable. But I have said enough: this is a book to be read." - Ralph Straus, Sunday Times





"With as much calm authority as though he had fallen overboard himself, Herbert Clyde Lewis tells just what it feels like. His hair-raising little tour de force is the more effective for being so quietly, matter-of-factly written." - Time





is the more effective for being so quietly, matter-of-factly written." - "Mr. Lewis has gauged most accurately the point at which pleasure should change to pain and comedy alternate with despair. Both on the ship, in the hours before the New York gentleman's disappearance is noticed, and with Standish in the lonely ocean, the author has described the events in an accomplished style." - J.S., The Times

The complete review 's Review :

Gentleman Overboard delivers exactly what the title promises: a man -- a gentleman -- falls overboard (to find himself then alone, with his thoughts, at sea -- for as long as he can remain afloat). Indeed, he -- and the reader -- are plunged in with the opening sentence:

When Henry Preston Standish fell headlong into the Pacific Ocean, the sun was just rising on the eastern horizon.

It was such a magnificent story to tell, if only he could be rescued ! The world needed the story: a tale of courage in the face of the most elemental kind of disaster, a tale of hope being nourished by a stout heart.

He realized all at once the awful thing about death by drowning in a calm blue sea -- the time on your hands to think and curse your fate, to feel so helplessly small and terrified, to watch the very marrow being sucked out of you.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 February 2022

:

About the Author :

American author Herbert Clyde Lewis lived 1909 to 1950.

