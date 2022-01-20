the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 January 2022
21 January:
NBCC Awards finalists | National Jewish Book Awards | New issue of Asymptote | The Invitation review
21 January 2022
- Friday
NBCC Awards finalists | National Jewish Book Awards
New issue of Asymptote | The Invitation review
NBCC Awards finalists
They've announced the finalists for the 2021 National Book Critics Circle Awards.
The only two finalists under review at the complete review are Criticism-finalist Everything and Less by Mark McGurl and Fiction-finalist The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen.
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing went to Merve Emre.
The winners will be announced 17 March.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
National Jewish Book Awards
The Jewish Book Council has announced the winners of the (many) 2021 National Jewish Book Awards.
The only winning title under review at the complete review is Fiction-category winner The Netanyahus by Joshua Cohen.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
New issue of Asymptote
The January issue of Asymptote is now available -- their 43rd issue, featuring new work from 43 countries.
Among the material: a Flemish literature feature, and an interview with George Szirtes.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Invitation review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nobel laureate Claude Simon's 1987 novel The Invitation, published by Dalkey Archive Press, back in the day.
New York Review Classics is bringing out a new edition of The Flanders Road this summer -- see their publicity page -- so I thought I'd have a look at this little curiosity in preparation.
It's an odd little work -- a roman à clef featuring, basically undisguised, Peter Ustinov, Arthur Miller, and Mikhail Gorbachev, among others.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
