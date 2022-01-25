

The Godmother



by

Hannelore Cayre



A Crime Novel

French title: La daronne

Translated by Stephanie Smee

The Godmother was made into a film in 2020, regrettably titled Mama Weed for the American market, directed by Jean-Paul Salomé and starring Isabelle Huppert

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Allg. Zeitung . 6/1/2020 Hannes Hintermeier The Guardian . 18/10/2019 Laura Wilson The NY Times Book Rev. . 25/10/2019 Ivy Pochoda Le Temps . 31/3/2017 Mireille Descombes

From the Reviews :

" Breaking Bad meets Weeds , with a French suburban twist. (...) Acerbic and witty, casting a sharp eye on both failing social systems and the fruitless “war on drugs”, Patience is one of the standout characters in this year’s crime fiction crop, and you’ll be rooting for her all the way." - Laura Wilson, The Guardian





meets , with a French suburban twist. (...) Acerbic and witty, casting a sharp eye on both failing social systems and the fruitless “war on drugs”, Patience is one of the standout characters in this year’s crime fiction crop, and you’ll be rooting for her all the way." - "Cayre’s middle-aged protagonist delivers her darkly comic adventure in the underworld with sardonic intelligence. (...) Her narration is peppered with astute observations and authoritative takedowns, creating a curious distance between herself and her activities; she’s a woman who gets the job done while doing what she must to survive. There is, however, more to The Godmother than a simple caper. (...) Patience’s irresistible narration, never didactic, moves at an impressive clip as the reader roots all the while for the criminal -- a woman in a man’s world, battling race, age and gender while cheerfully ignoring ethics." - Ivy Pochoda, The New York Times Book Review





than a simple caper. (...) Patience’s irresistible narration, never didactic, moves at an impressive clip as the reader roots all the while for the criminal -- a woman in a man’s world, battling race, age and gender while cheerfully ignoring ethics." - "Atypiques, déjantés, parfois un peu brouillons, ses premiers livres, dont Commis d’office (Prix polar derrière les murs 2005) et Toiles de maîtres, mettaient en scène Christophe Leibowitz, un avocat peu reluisant à la morale élastique. Avec La Daronne, elle monte d’un cran dans l’originalité et la maîtrise. Procédant par petites touches et tout en jouant du flash-back, elle donne la parole -- et son sens de l’ironie -- à Patience Portefeux, 53 ans, traductrice-interprète judiciaire de l’arabe, cheveux longs et entièrement blancs." - Mireille Descombes, Le Temps

The complete review 's Review :

The Godmother is narrated by Patience Portefeux. Widowed when she was twenty-seven and left with two young children, she has struggled ever since; now fifty-three, her hair completely white, she has long worked as a court interpreter, translating from the Arabic (in which she does hold a doctorate). With most of her salary going to the nursing home upkeep of a mother whose mind and body barely function any longer, she struggles greatly -- and doesn't have much of a future to look forward to, as a: "woman with no pension, no social security" (as, in what seems one of the more implausible elements of the book, she is: "paid under the table by the government department employing me").

Patience admits, in the novel's opening sentence, that: "My parents were crooks". Having lost everything -- "Nothing was left of my father's French Tunisia, nothing of my mother's Jewish Vienna" -- they put down roots: "in the no-man's land between a motorway and a forest, where they built the house in which I was raised, grandiosely named The Estate". The father's shady enterprise brought in a lot of money -- which they only dared spend on lavish vacations abroad, so as not to attract the notice of the authorities -- and he was also quick to take action when any intruders ventured onto his property, The Estate eventually littered with the bodies he buried there. After his death, Patience's mother burned through the money until nothing was left and she became her daughter's burden; Patience herself hasn't lived in material comfort since the few happy years of her marriage.

A reliable worker, she at least reached the stage in her career that she is able to get the kind of assignments she prefers, able: "to steer clear of interpreting in court or in interrogations, and concentrate instead on translating phone-taps for the drug and organized crime squads".

She has no illusions about her work:

From the first day of my professional life, I had understood that there was no logical point to my work.

Fourteen million cannabis users in France and 800,000 growers living off that crop in Morocco. The two countries are friendly, and yet those kids whose haggling I listened to all day long were serving heavy prison sentences for having sold their hash to the kids of the cops who were prosecuting them and of the judges who were sentencing them, not to mention all the lawyers who were defending them.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 January 2022

About the Author :

French author Hannelore Cayre was born in 1963.

