the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 January 2022

11 January : Reading in ... the US | T.S.Eliot Prize | Neal Stephenson Q & A | Islandia review


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 January 2022 - Monday

Reading in ... the US | T.S.Eliot Prize
Neal Stephenson Q & A | Islandia review

       Reading in ... the US

       Jeffrey M. Jones reports on the latest Gallup results, finding that Americans Reading Fewer Books Than in Past.
       The decline is pretty bad, the average number of books read down to 12.6, from 15.6 in 2016. The number of Americans who don't read at all has remained roughly the same -- 17% in the most recent survey -- but those who do are reading less, with the biggest decline in those answering that they read 11 or more books in the past year.
       And:
The decline is greater among subgroups that tended to be more avid readers, particularly college graduates but also women and older Americans. College graduates read an average of about six fewer books in 2021 than they did between 2002 and 2016, 14.6 versus 21.1.
       The sad conclusion is that: "Reading appears to be in decline as a favorite way for Americans to spend their free time", as:
The new data on book reading reinforce that the popularity of reading is waning, with Americans reading an average of three fewer books last year than they did five years ago and had typically read for the past three decades.
       Sigh, sigh, sigh.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       T.S.Eliot Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's T.S.Eliot Prize, and it is C+nto, by Joelle Taylor; see, for example, Alison Flood's report in The Guardian.
       See also the Saqi publicity page for C+nto.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Neal Stephenson Q & A

       In The New York Times Magazine David Marchese has a Q & A with the Termination Shock-author, in Neal Stephenson Thinks Greed Might Be the Thing That Saves Us.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Islandia review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Austin Tappan Wright's classic novel, Islandia, first published posthumously in 1942.

       This was reviewed on the front page of The New York Times Book Review, back in the day -- while Kirkus Reviews said it was: "Definitely a stunt book, a literary and imaginative tour de force. Watch it".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (1 - 10 January 2022)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2022 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links