the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

11 January 2022
11 January 2022
Reading in ... the US
Jeffrey M. Jones reports on the latest Gallup results, finding that Americans Reading Fewer Books Than in Past.
The decline is pretty bad, the average number of books read down to 12.6, from 15.6 in 2016.
The number of Americans who don't read at all has remained roughly the same -- 17% in the most recent survey -- but those who do are reading less, with the biggest decline in those answering that they read 11 or more books in the past year.
And:
The decline is greater among subgroups that tended to be more avid readers, particularly college graduates but also women and older Americans.
College graduates read an average of about six fewer books in 2021 than they did between 2002 and 2016, 14.6 versus 21.1.
The sad conclusion is that: "Reading appears to be in decline as a favorite way for Americans to spend their free time", as:
The new data on book reading reinforce that the popularity of reading is waning, with Americans reading an average of three fewer books last year than they did five years ago and had typically read for the past three decades.
Sigh, sigh, sigh.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
T.S.Eliot Prize
They've announced the winner of this year's T.S.Eliot Prize, and it is C+nto, by Joelle Taylor; see, for example, Alison Flood's report in The Guardian.
See also the Saqi publicity page for C+nto.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Neal Stephenson Q & A
In The New York Times Magazine David Marchese has a Q & A with the Termination Shock-author, in Neal Stephenson Thinks Greed Might Be the Thing That Saves Us.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
Islandia review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Austin Tappan Wright's classic novel, Islandia, first published posthumously in 1942.
This was reviewed on the front page of The New York Times Book Review, back in the day -- while Kirkus Reviews said it was: "Definitely a stunt book, a literary and imaginative tour de force. Watch it".
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
