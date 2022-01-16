Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Rider on the Rain



by

Sébastien Japrisot



French title: Le passager de la pluie

Translated by Linda Coverdale

Rider on the Rain was originally a 1970 film with a screenplay by Japrisot, directed by René Clément, and starring Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland

Our Assessment:



B : solid elements, but presentation too much of a movie re-write

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 30/7/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Japrisot skillfully deepens the mystery of what’s real and what’s imagined (.....) Incisive prose is a plus (...). Noir fans will welcome more Japrisot reissues." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

The film Rider on the Rain, directed by René Clément and starring Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland, came out in 1970; Japrisot wrote the screenplay for it. More than two decades later he published this novel-version of it -- and it feels correct to say 'novel-version' rather than novelization: it's cinematic, through and through, at times much closer to a screenplay -- with much of the dialogue presented in screenplay-fashion -- than a novel, a re-write of the movie experience more than a work of fiction.

It begins with a camera view -- the second paragraph practically simply a description of what we might see on a screen:

From quite high up, well above the housetops, we watch the vehicle -- which is grey, like the road -- entering a deserted seaside resort: Le-Cap-de-Pins. As we can see, it is not even a town, actually, but a single long street that follows the curves of a sandy beach battered by the chilly Mediterranean.

Everything has been cleaned up. She will forget. Nothing has happened.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 January 2022

About the Author :

French author Sébastien Japrisot (actually: Jean-Baptiste Rossi) lived 1931 to 2003.

