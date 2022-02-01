Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - autobiographical

41-Love



by

Scarlett Thomas



Title: 41-Love Author: Scarlett Thomas Genre: Memoir Written: 2021 Length: 361 pages Availability: 41-Love - US 41-Love - UK 41-Love - Canada

On Addictions, Tennis, and Refusing to Grow Up

Our Assessment:



B : fine personal account

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 8/9/2021 .

From the Reviews :

"Though her wit is entrancing, the most striking characteristic of Thomas’s narrative is its refusal to end with “what I learned” enlightenment. (...) This window into midlife desire is cathartic, amusing reading for anyone who’s wanted desperately to win." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Prologue of 41-Love has a now forty-one-year-old Scarlett Thomas taking her first tennis lesson since she was fourteen. She had given up the sport back then, despite showing some skill at it; now, in July 2013 she has taken it up again -- with a vengeance, as it turns out. The book proper then begins with the first tournament she enters, in December of that year.

Thomas wins the local club's ladies' singles and if there's some hyperbole to her in-the-moment thrill at her accomplishment -- "I can't believe how happy I feel. It's definitely as good as publishing my first novel. Way better than my first kiss" -- it's already clear that she's only half joking. Her competitiveness and obsessive personality already clearly show through. Soon enough, she's decided 2014 will be her "year of tennis":

I am going to see how far I can get as a forty-one-year-old woman tennis player, and I'm going to write about it. It's my new project. My new life.

The problem with being the hero of your own narrative is not just that you have to suffer, because that seems inevitable, but that you have to change. I am on a journey, but to where ? I know I should probably discover that it's pointless trying to find meaning in tennis, or that winning isn't that good. But winning is fucking awesome and it's all I want to do. I don't want to change; I just want to win.

I've gone up to number 6 in the over-40 GB rankings. How is this possible ? I literally haven't done anything. Maybe someone died, or had a birthday. Who knows how these things work ?

I have no idea how deadly this will become. No idea that I am already a mouse in a lab experiment that presses its little lever for another shot of cocaine, again and again, never even eating, never doing anything else ever again.

Everything I do is a competition. Everything I do is a performance. Everything I do has commentary.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 February 2022

See Index of Biographical works under review

About the Author :

English author Scarlett Thomas was born in 1972.

