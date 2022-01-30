|
Stalin's Library
B : interesting, if somewhat limited, insight into and perspective on Stalin
There is no question that Stalin was bookish.
Geoffrey Roberts notes that: "By the time of his death, Stalin's library contained some 25,000 books, periodicals and pamphlets", and repeatedly cites contemporaries' reports on how eagerly Stalin sought out and devoured books.
Alas, in Stalin's Library Roberts can not offer a close analysis of the entire holdings of Stalin's personal library, as: "the dictator's books were dispersed to other libraries" and he sadly notes: "it is impossible to know precisely which books were in Stalin's library when he died or how many of them there were"; only a small selection can definitively be attributed to him -- among them: books with his ex libris stamp, as well as a collection of several hundred works with Stalin's pometki (пометки) -- his more-than-marginalia, which are obviously the most revealing, suggesting also what was of interest to Stalin as he read these works.
Stalin was quick to pass judgement on authors but he respected their books. This showed in the care with which he marked and annotated them, even those of his enemies. Stalin rarely read to confirm what he already knew or believed. He read to learn something new.As with many larger-than-life figures, Stalin is most often still seen as personality, the focus on the man (so also, Roberts points out, in much of the writing about him), but one point Roberts effectively makes is how much Stalin himself focused on ideas and ideology. If not entirely self-effacing, Stalin repeatedly tried to shift the focus from personality to ideas, opposing an exhibition based on his life in 1933, for example, because: "such undertakings lead to the strengthening of the 'cult of the personality', which is harmful and incompatible with the spirit of our party". Similarly, Roberts points out Stalin's insistence on the 'de-personalisation' of the textbook, Short Course History of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (e.g.), arguing against puffing up the roles of the personalities involved:
What do exemplary individuals really give us ? I don't want to put ideas and individuals against one another -- sometimes it is necessary to refer to individuals, but we should refer to them only as much as is really necessary. It is ideas that really matter, not individuals -- ideas in a theoretical context.Of course, one of the consequences of Stalin's focus on ideas and ideology was that it ignored the human side -- as Roberts also arguably does, in not considering very closely many of the horrific consequences that resulted from Stalin's policies and fixations. Stalin may have valued ideas and ideological purity, but, as the enormous human toll suffered by the Soviet people clearly shows, often these were -- to put it mildly -- misguided.
The pometki are revealing as to much of Stalin's political ideology -- his close readings of Lenin, for example, with whom he found no fault; similarly, there is no criticism of Marx in his extensive readings of Marx (though he was more critical -- if still respectful -- of Engels' writings). Of particular interest is, of course, Stalin's readings of Trotsky, his main rival -- both as regards to power, as well as ideologically.
Among the documents providing some insight into Stalin's library is the classification system he proposed for it (already in 1925), suggesting which subject matters and authors were of particular significance and interest to him. 'Fiction' was quite far down the list -- 27th on a list of 32 subject-matter categories, right after 'Trade Unions' -- and it's unfortunate that so little is known about Stalin's reading of fiction. Roberts can piece together some of what literature interested Stalin -- a voracious reader, he clearly had, at least in his younger years, read a great deal of classical fiction -- and notes a few favorites: Shakespeare, for example, or that he: "worshipped Zola" (so Beria's son). Overall, however, it's hard to get a sense of what fiction he enjoyed (and -- always looking for ideas -- what he got out of it).
Discussion of Stalin's own writing and, especially, his editing -- which can also be seen as an extension of his inveterate annotation of texts -- is also quite illuminating, neatly presented by Roberts.
Overall, Roberts' description seems correct:
Admittedly, complexity, depth and subtlety were not strengths of Stalin's, nor was he an original thinker. His lifelong practice was to utilise other people's ideas, formulations and information -- that was why he read such a lot. His intellectual hallmark was that of a brilliant simplifier, clarifier and populariser.Roberts makes a convincing case for the central role of books in Stalin's life -- not merely in his formative period (he was an excellent student, and already very bookish) but throughout his life. It's unfortunate that, with the holdings of Stalin's library largely dispersed, it's impossible to know exactly what books he read and was familiar with, but Roberts gives a good overview of much that can be pieced together. If not a full-fledged intellectual biography of Stalin, or even just Stalin-as-reader, Stalin's Library is nevertheless a very useful and informative supplementary volume to the standard Stalin biographies.
The book also includes fourteen photographs -- a neat little peek into a few of these books, including a Stalin-doodle from the back cover of an Alexei Tolstoy play:
Unfortunately, the book's index is very thin (there are at least five mentions of Leo Tolstoy and his work, for example, but his name is not in the index) -- disappointing, given that it is a book referring to so many authors and people; an exhaustive index would have been helpful.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 February 2022
Historian Geoffrey Roberts teaches at University College Cork.
