Chilean Poet



by

Alejandro Zambra



Spanish title: Poeta chileno

Translated by Megan McDowell

B+ : an appealing meander

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 20/2/2022 Jennifer Wilson El País . 24/4/2020 Carlos Pardo Wall St. Journal . 18/2/2022 Sam Sacks World Lit. Today A+ Spring/2021 Will H. Corral

From the Reviews :

"How much you enjoy Chilean Poet will depend on the amount of patience you have for the trend of writer-protagonists, a symptom of the autofictional turn. The stream of poets, journalists and literary types in the novel had me wishing the veterinarian Vicente’s cat is taken to had a bigger story arc. Chilean Poet is most compelling when it situates the minor dramas of the Latin American literati within the broader politics of how that identity has been constructed in the first place. (...) Chilean Poet treats the thorny topic of collective identity not as tragedy, but as a familial comedy. Its laughs are forged across languages, in sibling-esque back-and-forth, so mutually constituted by both English and Spanish that one happily loses track of any original." - Jennifer Wilson, The New York Times Book Review





will depend on the amount of patience you have for the trend of writer-protagonists, a symptom of the autofictional turn. The stream of poets, journalists and literary types in the novel had me wishing the veterinarian Vicente’s cat is taken to had a bigger story arc. is most compelling when it situates the minor dramas of the Latin American literati within the broader politics of how that identity has been constructed in the first place. (...) treats the thorny topic of collective identity not as tragedy, but as a familial comedy. Its laughs are forged across languages, in sibling-esque back-and-forth, so mutually constituted by both English and Spanish that one happily loses track of any original." - " Poeta chileno es una indagación de las relaciones afectivas: de la vulnerabilidad y del orgullo, de los malentendidos de la convivencia y de la generosidad como una forma mayor de amor. Las mejores páginas tienen a “padrastro” e “hijastro” como protagonistas y modulan, sin entrar en complejidades psicológicas ni salirse del patrón heterosexual, nuevas formas de masculinidad. Zambra se mantiene en una respetuosa y algo burlesca distancia respecto a sus personajes, que no pierden encanto por ello. (...) A pesar del afán didáctico de muchas páginas, Zambra evita la tentación de la “novela en clave” para entendidos. (...) Poeta chileno es una novela que se hace fuerte en sus limitaciones, tramada con ejemplaridad, humorística y emocionante." - Carlos Pardo, El País





es una indagación de las relaciones afectivas: de la vulnerabilidad y del orgullo, de los malentendidos de la convivencia y de la generosidad como una forma mayor de amor. Las mejores páginas tienen a “padrastro” e “hijastro” como protagonistas y modulan, sin entrar en complejidades psicológicas ni salirse del patrón heterosexual, nuevas formas de masculinidad. Zambra se mantiene en una respetuosa y algo burlesca distancia respecto a sus personajes, que no pierden encanto por ello. (...) A pesar del afán didáctico de muchas páginas, Zambra evita la tentación de la “novela en clave” para entendidos. (...) es una novela que se hace fuerte en sus limitaciones, tramada con ejemplaridad, humorística y emocionante." - "(A) brilliant poetical novel that is not strictly “Latin American.” (...) A topsy-turvy blend of bildungsroman and roman à clef, Poeta chileno, a title heaving with allusions and semantic charges, amends the poetics of contemporary “autobiographictions,” verifying the need to renovate their validity. Zambra does so by brilliantly coaxing his readers in each of the novel’s four parts to believe his frequently hilarious tales" - Will H. Corral, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Alejandro Zambra's four-part novel, Chilean Poet, spans decades. It begins in 1991, with Gonzalo and Carla fumbling around together as teenage boyfriend and girlfriend, a relationship that then falls apart. Gonzalo has some poetic aspirations, and he continues to send Carla letters for a while, but they soon lose touch.

Nine years later, they run into each other again -- and resume their relationship. Carla has had a son in the meantime, Vicente, but the father isn't much in the picture, and Gonzalo becomes a quasi stepfather to the boy (despite his intense dislike of the (Spanish) term). The relationship eventually crashes and burns when Gonzalo -- still harboring his literary ambitions -- gets a government grant to finance doctoral studies in New York. He had not shared with Carla that he was applying for grants, and to study abroad, and he springs it all on her rather late in the day. Gonzalo does go to New York -- alone. He tries to stay in some touch with Vicente, but that only goes so far as well.

The story then jumps ahead to when Vicente is eighteen, set to graduate from high school but unwilling to do as his parents expect of him and go to college. He wants to become a poet, and is determined to follow that path -- which eventually then crosses again with Gonzalo's, who is teaching a a local university.

The poetic life, and the poetic scene in Chile figure prominently in the book. The main characters do read novels -- quite a few novelists and titles are mentioned along the way, from Carla reading Amélie Nothomb to Gonzalo giving Vicente a copy of Mann's The Magic Mountain -- but it is poetry that dominates. Chile's two Nobel Prize-winning poets, Gabriela Mistral and Pablo Neruda, are just the foundations of a rich poetic tradition continuing to the present-day, and Zambra populates his book with poets galore, and peppers much of the narrative with poetic references (and some poetry as well). Leading poet Nicanor Parra has a cameo, and a significant storyline features visiting American Pru who interviews dozens of local poets for an article that she then publishes. Practically none of the poets who appear live off their craft, but it remains of outsize importance to them.

A nice example of the general attitude comes in an exchange Pru has with a woman she meets at a large gathering of poets:

"So your older son is Catholic ?" Pru is thinking about the crucifix again.

"The thing is that almost everyone in Chile is pretty Catholic, in a way," says Rita. "Not me. Or I am, but I hide it well. My oldest son doesn't hide it. That's why I like poets."

"Because poets aren't Catholic ?"

"No," says Rita, emphatic. "I mean, poets are poets. They're believers, but they believe in other shit."

"I had no idea you'd finished a book."

"I didn't think you'd be interested."

Although Gonzalo was the more enthusiastic of the two, they both behaved like the kind of writer who, rather than getting tangled up in paralyzing disquisitions, just keeps barreling ahead, trusting that abundance of material will translate, down the line, into some reasonably good pages. There was no need to reread or revise or print or change the font size, because they had a good time and laughed a lot, which was all they wanted, especially Carla, who'd been around the block and back again

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2022

About the Author :

Chilean author Alejandro Zambra was born in 1975.

