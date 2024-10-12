|
A
Literary Saloon
&
Site of Review.
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
|
|
|
the complete review - various
Childish Literature
by
Alejandro Zambra
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Spanish title: Literatura infantil
- Translated by Megan McDowell
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : fine, varied collection on fatherhood and childhood
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- "Lectura infantil tiene algo de libro escrito a ratos robados a la crianza, con urgencia, abundantes fórmulas y repeticiones: los finales cerrados con un cierto lazo emotivo, la insistencia del narrador en presentarse como alguien levemente inútil y de una torpeza seductora, las recurrencias metaliterarias al libro mientras está siendo escrito… (...) Pero sólo en unos pocos destellos Lectura infantil alcanza la emoción y la sabiduría narrativa de aquel acoso, desde la ficción, a las relaciones entre padres e hijos." - Carlos Pardo, El País
Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers.
Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Childish Literature is a collection that opens with the title piece, which presents snapshots from a year of fatherhood, from day 0, when Zambra's son Silvestre was born, through day 365.
The book as a whole is a collection about fatherhood and childhood, as Zambra addresses both the experience of becoming a father as well as his own complicated relationship with his father in a variety of stories, autobiographical writings, and even a longer poem.
Zambra imagines a whole story about 'The Kid with No Dad', but in most of the pieces there is a personal connection, as he describes his relationships with his young son, his father, wife, even a former girlfriend -- the latter in the amusing 'An Introduction to Soccer Sadness', an account of a relationship built up on the lie that Zambra takes no interest in soccer.
(Soccer and soccer-fandom is significant in his life -- one of the few things that always kept him connected to his father, and something that he now also has begun to share with his son (who admits, while watching the 2021 European Championship final: "Dad, I don't really understand soccer that much. What's happening ?").)
In 'Jennifer Zambra' he uses as his starting point the idea that: "If I had been a girl, my parents would have named me Jennifer Zambra", while in 'Skyscrapers' he revisits the time when he moved out of his parents' home (and didn't get to New York), when he had written a "Letter to My Father" (à la Kafka) which his father didn't read.
Many of the pieces involve his reflections on his rapidly changing son, from before he was born -- Zambra and his wife already buying books for him ("even when we knew nothing about you, we already knew some of the books we would read together") -- to the toddler eagerly awaiting calls from his grandfather every weekend (Zambra and his family live in Mexico, while his father still lives in Chile, "separated by too many kilometers and almost two years of pandemic").
At one point Zambra reflects:
Perhaps my writing has never been more justified than now, because in a way I'm writing the memories that he will lose.
It's as if I were the secretary or nursery school teacher for some toddlers named Joe Brainard, Georges Perec, and Margo Glantz, and I wanted to facilitate the future writing of their I Remembers.
It's a reasonably effective mix, with Zambra's own reflections on his childhood and youth, and specifically his relationship with his father a helpful contrast to and change of pace from his focus on his own son.
Along with the more freely imagined pieces -- poetry and narrative -- it is something of a loose jumble, too, but on the whole it is diverting and charming enough.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 October 2024
- Return to top of the page -
Links:
Childish Literature:
Reviews:
Other books by Alejandro Zambra under review:
Other books of interest under review:
- Return to top of the page -
About the Author:
Chilean author Alejandro Zambra was born in 1975.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2024 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links