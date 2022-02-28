Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Sour Grapes



by

Dan Rhodes



Our Assessment:



B- : some fun along the way, but very uneven

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Daily Mail A 4/11/2021 Sara Lawrence The Guardian C 12/11/2021 Adam Roberts The Herald B 15/11/2021 Rosemary Goring New Statesman . 5/1/2022 Lola Seaton The Spectator . 11/12/2021 D.J.Taylor The Sunday Times . 23/10/2021 David Sexton The Times . 13/11/2021 John Self

From the Reviews :

"His latest is a take-down of the entire publishing industry -- from authors to agents, editors to reviewers, no one escapes a brutal, hilarious skewering. (...) I loved it." - Sara Lawrence, Daily Mail





"Some of the barbs here, about publishing’s exploitation of young workers and the inertial classism, hit home. But the actual story, concerning a literary festival in a picturesque English village, feels like something out of the 1950s. (...) Not all the characters are grotesques. (...) Some of the bizarre episodes and moments leverage a smile, if not a guffaw (.....) But the focus of the book is so overwhelmingly on Selfram it unbalances the whole. The sheer intensity of the animus here is baffling. (...) Raising ferocity is one thing. Raising a laugh is another." - Adam Roberts, The Guardian





"This satirical broadside is not the finest of his novels but it is the most visceral. Rhodes nurses grudges as if they were eggs in an incubator. (...) Nobody could accuse him of pulling his punches. Where Spark’s weapon of choice was the scalpel, Rhodes’s is a wrecking ball. (...) By turns slapstick, juvenile, grotesque and funny, Sour Grapes revels in its silliness. Yet, while cartoonish, it nails many pretensions, not least the literati’s overblown sense of self-importance. On one level, none of it can be taken at face value; on another, it is profoundly serious. This is a ferocious lambasting of the power publishers wield, which authors are almost powerless to question." - Rosemary Goring, The Herald





"(A) deeply silly, frequently juvenile satire about the setting up of a literary festival in a village called Green Bottom." - Lola Seaton, New Statesman





"Sour Grapes turns out to be more of a book trade romp than a no-holds-barred demolition of the citadels of modern day literary power. There has been talk of libel writs, but it would take an exceptionally sensitive plant to be offended by some of the exposés of authorial vanity on display in this account of the ‘sleepy English village’ of Green Bottom’s attempt to stage a book festival. (...) But the novel’s main drawback is quite how off the pace it feels as a survey of the modern literary scene." - D.J.Taylor, The Spectator

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Sour Grapes comes with a Preamble, in which author Dan Rhodes recounts an episode from when he won a literary prize (it was the Clare Maclean Prize for Scottish Fiction, in 2008, for Gold), where he noticed, when he picked up the prize, a: "mid-profile restaurant critic, radio essayist and occasional novelist" sitting stone-faced at a table in front of the lectern -- and:

After the event, the mid-profile restaurant critic, Evening Standard columnist and occasional novelist had gone on the Internet and written up his impressions of the evening. All he had to say about it was that while note had been made of my having been the youngest author on the shortlist, my hair was starting to turn grey. 'Hmmm,' he cattily concluded. Quite what his point was I couldn't work out, and still can't.

One thing was clear -- I would be letting my ancestors down if I didn't get my revenge.

Many years later, here it is.

As this is a literary festival, I thought it might be an idea to fill the last few slots with people who aren't so much celebrities-with-books-out, as just, well, writers.

'We're still going to have him killed, though,' he explained. 'We can't have our writers finding out how our finances really work, and this one has got too close for comfort.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 February 2022

Lightning Books publicity page

Official site

Dan Rhodes at British Council Literature

Interview at 3AM

About the Author :

British author Dan Rhodes was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -