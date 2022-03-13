

A Novel to Read on the Train



by

Dumitru Tsepeneag



French title: Roman de gare

Translated and with a Preface by Alistair Ian Blyth

Though titled A Novel to Read on the Train, this novel is hardly the kind of 'roman de gare' (so the French title) that suggests -- "pulp fiction, the kind of schlock you buy on the station concourse to read on the train, the forerunner of the 'airport novel'", as translator Alistair Ian Blyth explains in his Preface. Nor is it set on a train; indeed, part of the point of the novel is how little discernible progress is made by its characters -- and there is, in fact, not even a train for the characters to miss, despite the action being set around a railway station: among the bits of information from beyond that do make it to here is that: "the local train won't be making any more stops at our station". For all the busy-ness of the cast of characters, it's largely as though they're in an isolated loop (and then spiral) all to themselves.

The action in A Novel to Read on the Train revolves around the making of a film -- but, as someone already points out early on: "We're not filming we're going round in circles". The director has -- or reaches for -- a vision, and a certain way of working -- even if cast and crew don't really get it. One actress dares speak up at one point:

Marie-Jeanne hesitates, but then she takes the bull by the horns and voices her reservations:

"Maybe there's too much repetition ..."

"Too much repetition ?"

"Yes."

"There's too little !"

And the director pauses the projector and lights another cigarette. He repeats:

"Too little, you mean ..."



They waver for an instant and then point up at the sky, at the eagle, which is still invisible, both to the policemen and the viewer. To everybody, in fact.

"What's with this scene ?"

"I spliced it together. Along with a few others."

"You're not holding anything, you're just pretending," says the director, and I get the impression that he now has less of an accent. Then, despite his griping bowels, he launches into a diatribe against realistic acting. He talks about the estrangement effect, and even though he's not very keen on Brecht, he says he still prefers him to Stravinsky.

"Listen, Jean. Make an effort to understand that there's nothing to understand."

"Nothing ?"

"Yes, nothing ..."

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 March 2022

About the Author :

Romanian author Dumitru Tsepeneag (Țepeneag) was born in 1937. He emigrated to France in 1971, and now divides his time between Paris and Bucharest.

