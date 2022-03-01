the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 March 2022
21 March:
Morocco Book Prize | The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review
21 March 2022
- Monday
Morocco Book Prize
The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review
Morocco Book Prize
So they announced the nine winners of the Morocco Book Prize three months ago, but apparently there has been some issue about the prize money: the prize winners apparently were under the impression that they would and should each receive the announced MAD 120,000 ($12,253) in prize money while the government apparently expected them to share it ..... leading now to, as Oumaima Latrech reports at Morocco World News, Ministry of Culture Withdraws Moroccan Book Prize from 9 Writers.
So, yeah, that seems to have worked out real well .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Venkatesh Narayanamurti and Jeffrey Y. Tsao on The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions: Rethinking the Nature and Nurture of Research, out from Harvard University Press.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
