the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 March 2022

21 March: Morocco Book Prize | The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review


21 March 2022 - Monday

Morocco Book Prize
The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review

       Morocco Book Prize

       So they announced the nine winners of the Morocco Book Prize three months ago, but apparently there has been some issue about the prize money: the prize winners apparently were under the impression that they would and should each receive the announced MAD 120,000 ($12,253) in prize money while the government apparently expected them to share it ..... leading now to, as Oumaima Latrech reports at Morocco World News, Ministry of Culture Withdraws Moroccan Book Prize from 9 Writers.
       So, yeah, that seems to have worked out real well .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Venkatesh Narayanamurti and Jeffrey Y. Tsao on The Genesis of Technoscientific Revolutions: Rethinking the Nature and Nurture of Research, out from Harvard University Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


