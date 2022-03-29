Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Continuous

Katherine Mortenhoe



by

D.G.Compton



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The original US edition was titled: The Unsleeping Eye

With an Introduction by Jeff VanderMeer

The Continuous Katherine Mortenhoe was made into the 1980 film Death Watch (La mort en direct), directed by Bertrand Tavernier and starring Romy Schneider, Harvey Keitel, and Harry Dean Stanton

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : very well done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times . 4/8/1974 Edmund Cooper

From the Reviews :

"Mr Compton's logic is a little weak at times; but he is strong on character, mood, credibility." - Edmund Cooper, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Continuous Katherine Mortenhoe opens with Jack Patterson, known as Roddie, narrating. He is a TV reporter, beginning his new assignment -- one unlike any other he has previously had. Just a short time earlier he had applied and was selected to be the first to put to the test a revolutionary new innovation -- "the most staggering tool for truthful reportage the world had ever known". A new technology was basically implanted into his eyes, cameras that captured and transmitted everything he saw; Roddie had been transformed into a human camera, offering a continuous live feed. He understands it's "a surgical monstrosity", and that it means he could never again have privacy, having turned himself completely into a "public man", but the money is good -- "a three year contract that would keep me in luxury the rest of my life" -- and the professional possibilities tantalizing:

Mostly it felt marvelous. I was, after all, a reporter. I had suffered under the exigencies of camera and lighting crews all my professional life. The presence of a watching camera takes people in different ways -- some reporters are good and some are bad; the best are careful and the worst are carefully uncareful. Scientists claim that the very act of observation alters in some subtle way the nature of the phenomenon being observed. When the phenomenon is people and the observer is the grasping lens of a camera the ways aren't all that subtle. To be free of all that was marvelous.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 March 2022

- Return to top of the page -

:

IMDb page

D.G.Compton at The Encyclopedia of Science Fiction

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author D.G.Compton (David Guy Compton) was born in 1930.

- Return to top of the page -